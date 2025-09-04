Pubachal plot scam: Court rejects 4 lawyers’ plea to represent Hasina

A Dhaka court has rejected four lawyers’ application seeking permission to defend deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a case filed over alleged irregularities in acquiring plots from Rajuk in the capital’s Purbachal.

They submitted their application today to Judge Md Robiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-4, said Morshed Hossain Shahin.

The lawyers are – Morshed Hossain Shahin, Imran Hossain, Sheikh Farid and Topu.

However, since the accused in these cases are absconding, the judge rejected the petition, confirmed Anti-Corruption Commission Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam.

With the trial ongoing, Hasina remains absconding and is currently not represented by any lawyer in court.

In their applications, the lawyers stated that they are willing to be appointed as personal lawyers in the case in court to ensure accused Hasina receives a fair trial, and to uphold the rule of law.

“We submitted applications this morning at our own expense to be appointed as legal counsel [for Hasina]. A hearing on the matter will be held in the court shortly,” said Shahin.

Meanwhile, in three separate cases against Sheikh Hasina, the court recorded the testimony of five witnesses. The witnesses are Delwar Hossain, office assistant at the Ministry of Housing and Public Works; Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, senior assistant of the Tax Circle; Md Rezaul Haque, computer operator of the Tax Circle; and Md. Abu Taher, notice server of the Tax Circle.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed six cases against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana, and several others accused over alleged irregularities in obtaining plots from Rajuk.

Among the other accused in the case are – Sheikh Rehana’s daughters Tulip Rizwana Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq Ruponti, her son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, former housing and public works secretary Shahid Ullah Khandaker, former additional secretary (administration) Kazi Wasi Uddin, former administrative officer Saiful Islam Sarkar, former senior assistant secretary Purabi Goldar, former Rajuk chairman Aniaur Rahman Miah, former member (estate and land) Mohammad Khurshid Alam, former member (administration and finance) Kabir Al Asad, former member (development control) Tanmoy Das, former member (estate and land) Nurul Islam, former member (planning) Mohammad Nasir Uddin, former member Shamsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury, former director (estate and land) Sheikh Shahinul Islam, former deputy directors Hafizur Rahman and Habibur Rahman, former state minister Sharif Ahmed, and Hasina’s former principal secretary Salauddin.

Charge sheets have recently been submitted to the court in all the cases. As the accused are currently absconding, arrest warrants have been issued against them.

Of the cases, those involving Hasina are currently under trial at the Dhaka Special Judge Court-4.