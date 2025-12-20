Protests, roadblocks keep Dhaka’s shoppers and diners away on Friday

Despite Friday being a weekly holiday, the capital’s shopping malls, restaurants and popular hangout spots saw unusually thin crowds yesterday amid fears linked to the ongoing movement, road blockades and broader safety concerns.

Dhanmondi Lake, one of Dhaka’s most popular leisure destinations, is typically bustling on Friday afternoons. Yesterday, however, the scene was markedly different.

A fast-food vendor at the lake told The Business Standard, “Normally there are concerts and gatherings here, so our sales are good. Today the situation is very bad. People don’t want to come out.”

Dhaka retail businesses too are feeling the pinch. Sales at major shopping hubs have dropped sharply. New Market, Gausia, Elephant Road, Bashundhara City and several nearby markets—usually crowded from noon to evening—were largely empty, with shopkeepers passing time idly.

The owner of a clothing shop in New Market said, “I have sold only Tk700 worth of goods to a single customer. On Fridays, I would usually sell clothes worth Tk15,000 by this time.”

The manager of Men’s World at Bashundhara City’s City Complex said sales were about one-third of normal levels. “Because of the protests and demonstrations, people are reluctant to go out,” he said.

Small and mid-sized shops are also struggling. The owner of Nivi’s Fashion in Gausia Market told TBS that their sales have dropped by half. “We usually sell Tk20,000 worth of items a day; today it was just Tk7,000.”

Similar scenes were observed at restaurants. At Star Hotel in Dhanmondi, a popular eatery that usually draws customers from across the city, more chairs were empty than occupied. “Sales have halved,” the manager said.

The manager of Banoful Confectionery on Elephant Road echoed the concern, saying they had hardly any customers throughout the day and were unable to meet their sales target.

Several buyers and passersby said they were avoiding going out unless absolutely necessary. A shopper on Elephant Road told TBS, “Because of the fear of traffic jams and sudden road closures, coming to the market feels risky. If it’s something urgent, I try to shop online.”