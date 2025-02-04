Professor Yunus’ voice of hope

There are many sceptics within the country and outside concerning this revolution. There is no dearth of people, who are actually waiting with bated breath for the past autocratic government to make a return. These people must be given the message of what Bangladesh we want to see. And we are the ones who will build it. No one else will come and build it for us.

The exit of the autocrat has given us the chance to build a changed Bangladesh. We are fortunate that Professor Yunus has come forward to lend leadership to this task.

Admittedly, this is no easy task. Professor Yunus has reiterated this too. He himself has described the challenges. The biggest task is rebuilding the economy. Those who were at the helm of the country for the past 15 years were the ones who damaged the economy the most. The national coffers are virtually empty. Every year USD 16 billion was siphoned out of the country on average. This has created a crisis in foreign exchange reserves. The reserves are inadequate to repay foreign debt. Professor Yunus told Gideon, “Our foreign exchange went down and luckily again, suddenly the remittances came as a saviour to us. Remittances started increasing.”

Other than the economy, there are the challenges of elections and reforms. We want reforms based on consensus of the politicians. They will decide on the date of the election. But above all, national consensus is essential on the fundamental questions. Professor Yunus feels that the July Proclamation which the students want to declare, will reflect the outline of the New Bangladesh. “The July charter will be our historical document that we’ll follow.”