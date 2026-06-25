Pro-Jamaat law officers’ exit ‘political stunt’: BNP

It also called on the attorney general to examine whether the officials carried out any acts of sabotage against state interests while serving in their posts over the past four months.

Speaking outside the Supreme Court Annex Building on Wednesday, BNP Legal Affairs Secretary M Badruddoza Badal said it had long been customary for attorneys general, additional attorneys general, deputy attorneys general and assistant attorneys general to step down voluntarily following a change in government, reports bdnews24.com.

He said it was “interesting” that those who resigned on Tuesday had worked under the current administration for four months, drawing salaries, enjoying benefits and using their official positions before deciding to quit.

According to Badal, the resignations appeared “politically motivated” and came at a time when the officers may have been facing removal from office.

Seven deputy attorneys general (DAGs) and 11 assistant attorneys general (AAGs), all members of the Jamaat-backed Islamic Lawyers Council, tendered their resignations on Tuesday.

In their resignation letters, they cited the government’s failure to implement the July National Charter and its decision to repeal the Supreme Court Secretariat Ordinance and the ordinance governing Supreme Court judicial appointments.

The seven DAGs are Md Yousuf Ali, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Md Abdul Karim, Farid Uddin Khan, Md Golam Rahman Bhuiyan, Md Asad Uddin and Mohammad Tarikul Islam.

The 11 AAGs are Imrul Kayes, Md Humayun Kabir, Md Abdul Kayium Bhuiyan, Abdullahil Maruf Fahim, Md Zobaidur Rahman, Mohammad Shamsil Arefin, Mahabuba Akter Roly, Mir AKM Nurunnoby, Al Reza Md Amir, Md Rezaul Islam and Md Zakir Hossain.

Calling their move “deliberate”, Badal said their arguments amounted to political posturing.

He argued that if they truly disagreed with the government, they should have resigned immediately after it took office rather than remain in their posts for months.

Badal also urged the attorney general to review all files handled by the officers during their tenure to determine whether they had defended government interests properly.

He questioned whether they had acted in the state’s interest while receiving government salaries and benefits, saying their work on appeals and legal opinions should now be scrutinised.

Asked whether the resignations were linked to an upcoming reshuffle at the Attorney General’s Office, Badal said such decisions fell under the jurisdiction of the law ministry.

He said the law minister was familiar with the legal community and would be aware of the roles and political affiliations of those involved, adding that any decision on a reshuffle would rest with the ministry.

Badal maintained that the officers should have resigned much earlier, shortly after the government assumed office, but said it remained unclear whether their departure was connected to any planned reorganisation.