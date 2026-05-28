President, PM offer Eid prayers at National Eidgah

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman offered Eid-ul-Adha prayers at the country’s main congregation at the National Eidgah this morning.(28 May). Photo: Collected

Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman offered Eid-ul-Adha prayers at the country’s main congregation at the National Eidgah this morning (28 May).

Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Mufti Muhammad Abdul Malek led the prayers around 7:31am.

A special munajat was offered after the prayers, seeking Allah’s blessings for peace, progress, and prosperity of Bangladesh as well as the welfare of its people and the wider Muslim Ummah.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman offered Eid-ul-Adha prayers at the country’s main congregation at the National Eidgah this morning.(28 May). Photo: Collected

The Chief Justice, Cabinet members, judges of the Supreme Court, lawmakers, senior political leaders, high-ranking civil and military officials, and people from different walks of life also joined the congregation.

The Eid prayers were organised by Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) with separate arrangements for women at the venue.

Eid-ul-Adha, one of the biggest religious festivals for Muslims, is being celebrated across the country.

After the prayers, the Prime Minister will visit the graves of his parents — Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia — at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and offer Fateha.

In the afternoon, Tarique Rahman will join the traditional “Barkhana” feast hosted by the Armed Forces at Dhaka Cantonment.

Earlier yesterday, the Prime Minister extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the people of Bangladesh and Muslims across the world.

In a video message, he said holy Eid-ul-Adha has once again arrived at the doorsteps of the Muslim Ummah with the message of sacrifice, piety, and self-purification.

“I extend my greetings on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Adha to Muslims in Bangladesh and across the world. I also wish all people of the country, regardless of political belief, religion, or ethnicity, a happy Eid. Eid Mubarak,” he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/president-pm-offer-eid-prayers-national-eidgah-1449991