President calls for stronger ties, fair sharing of common river waters during meeting with Trivedi

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called for the early resolution of outstanding issues between Bangladesh and India through discussions to strengthen and sustain bilateral relations.

He made the call during a meeting with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi, when he paid a courtesy call on the president at Bangabhaban in Dhaka this morning (8 September).

The president said resolving issues of mutual interest through fair and mutually acceptable solutions would further strengthen trust and confidence between the people of the two countries.

Highlighting that the management of common rivers is directly linked to the lives and livelihoods of people in both countries, he called on India to take effective measures to ensure the fair distribution of water from the Ganges, Teesta and other common rivers.

In response, Trivedi told the president that his government was taking positive measures in this regard.

The president said Bangladesh attaches great importance to its relations with India as a closest neighbour and an important trade and development partner.

He said Bangladesh is interested in building a dignified, forward-looking, mutually respectful and mutually beneficial partnership with India while upholding sovereign equality, national interests and dignity, as well as the welfare of the people.

During the meeting, the Indian envoy congratulated Fakhrul on assuming office as president and conveyed his respect and good wishes.

Stressing that India attaches great importance to its relations with Bangladesh, Trivedi reaffirmed his country’s commitment to expanding cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including people-to-people ties.

He said India was keen to further strengthen and advance bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust and cooperation.

The president thanked Trivedi and requested him to convey his sincere gratitude and greetings to the Indian president.

“India and Bangladesh can work more closely to achieve shared peace, development and prosperity by harnessing the capabilities and potential of the people of both countries,” Fakhrul said.

The Indian high commissioner expressed hope that the two countries would continue working together and sought the president’s cooperation in discharging his responsibilities.

The president wished Trivedi a successful tenure and expressed hope that his term would contribute to making relations between the two countries more fruitful, positive and people-oriented.

Senior officials from the President’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Indian High Commission were present at the meeting.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/trivedi-calls-president-fakhrul-discusses-bilateral-ties-1536671