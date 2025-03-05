Preparing for national election in Dec: CEC on demands for Constituent Assembly polls

The Election Commission (EC) is preparing to hold the national elections in December of this year, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said yesterday (4 March), amid demands for a Constituent Assembly elections by the National Citizen Party (NCP).

“We are preparing for the national elections as announced by the chief advisor. Political parties talk a lot. We cannot get into political debates,” he said in response to a question on the demands of NCP for holding the national and Constituent Assembly elections simultaneously during a press briefing in the Nirbachan Bhaban at Agargaon in Dhaka.

“The head of the state has announced a timeframe – December or early January. We are preparing for December. We are focused on the national elections,” he said.

Responding to another question, the CEC said the EC is preparing for the national election as per the existing laws.

Earlier on the day, the NCP said the Constituent Assembly elections can be held together with the Jatiya Sangsad election.

Speaking to reporters after paying respect to the graves of the students and public who were martyred during the July uprising in Rayer Bazar, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said, “A new constitution through the Constituent Assembly elections will help us transition to a truly democratic process.

“The Constituent Assembly elections and the Jatiya Sangsad elections can be held simultaneously. Only through this will it be possible to build a new structure and a new Bangladesh.”