Politics must now be based on the values of ’24: Nahid

The National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has called for a new political culture based on the values of the 2024 uprising, arguing that the old political framework centred on the 1971 Liberation War is now obsolete.

In a Facebook post, the NCP convener stated that the 2024 July Uprising, which he called a “continuation of ’71,” reaffirmed the aspirations of equity, dignity, and justice.

However, he emphasized that a new political reality has emerged, with a new generation of citizens who participated in and won the battle of ’24. “Politics must now be based on the values of ’24. Those who want to return to ’71 are denying the new political reality of ’24,” he wrote.

He criticised those who seek to revive the binary of being “pro-’71” or “anti-’71,” calling it an attempt to drag the country back into an outdated and authoritarian political framework.

While acknowledging 1971 Liberation War as a historical foundation to be respected, he stressed that it should no longer dominate political legitimacy.

According to Nahid Islam, the July Uprising served as an act of “atonement” for many political forces, and this would lose its meaning if they reverted to old ideological politics.

He concluded by asserting that the spirit of ’24 is about “national unity and reconciliation” and building a future shaped by consensus and collective responsibility, not by cycles of retribution.