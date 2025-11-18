Political parties urge tougher election code enforcement, call for crackdown on illegal arms and black money

Political parties have urged the Election Commission (EC) to enforce the electoral code of conduct more strictly and to take firm action against illegal arms, black money and muscle power ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election.

These demands were raised on Monday at a day-long dialogue with political parties at the EC headquarters in Agargaon, where party leaders said fair elections would be impossible unless irregularities and intimidation were curbed.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said the EC was preparing for the polls amid many challenges and needed cooperation from political parties.

“No matter what storms or cyclones come, we will take all necessary steps to ensure a proper and peaceful environment,” he said. “Your cooperation is very important.”

The first session of Monday’s dialogue was attended by Bangladesh Shangskritik Muktijote, Bangladesh National Awami Party, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, Bangladesh Kallyan Party and Bangladesh Muslim League.

The second session, scheduled from 2pm to 4pm, was joined by representatives from Zaker Party, Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), Bangladesh Development Party, Bangladesh Islami Front, Khelafat Majlish and Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa).

Complaints over weak enforcement

Leaders of several parties alleged that the electoral code of conduct was not being enforced equally, claiming that “no action is taken when candidates of big parties violate the rules.”

Zaker Party, Bangladesh Islami Front, the AB Party and others warned that if black money, muscle power and the misuse of artificial intelligence were not checked, the election would become a “mockery”.

Some parties demanded legal provisions to place the home and public administration ministries under the EC during the election period. They also proposed limiting candidate agents inside polling centres, reducing the security deposit for candidates, restricting posters and banners, and ensuring the safety of postal ballots and expatriate votes.

In response, EC officials said strict measures would be taken after the announcement of the election schedule and that violators of the code would not be spared. The CEC asked for cooperation and urged political leaders “not to criticise excessively”.

Fears over AI abuse, black money, intimidation

AB Party General Secretary Asaduzzaman Fuaad said contradictions in the code of conduct needed clarification, adding that the EC’s decision not to allow candidates to receive donations was problematic.

He also raised concerns about the misuse of AI. “From pornography to all sorts of defamatory content – everything is being spread in my name. What will you do to stop this? Show us something. If you cannot act now, how will I trust you?” he said.

Bikalpadhara Bangladesh executive president (retired) Major Abdul Mannan said the EC must prove it can enforce the rules. “If a candidate from a big party breaks the code, can you cancel their candidacy? We have not seen it before. If you cancel a candidacy in two, five or ten seats, the rest will behave.”

Zaker Party secretary general Shamim Haidar said black money must be stopped “at any cost”. “If the influence of black money continues, it will be a farcical election,” he said.

Bangladesh Islami Front secretary general Mohammad Abdus Samad urged the EC to act independently. “If the EC is controlled by the principal secretary or the Prime Minister’s Office, it can never stand tall,” he said. He added that a recent dispute over the allocation of a party symbol had raised “questions about the EC’s independence”.

The EC has so far invited 48 political parties over the past four days. BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, the National Citizens’ Party (NCP) and 12 other parties have been invited to Wednesday’s session as part of the dialogue process ahead of the 13th parliamentary election.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/political-parties-urge-tougher-election-code-enforcement-call-crackdown-illegal