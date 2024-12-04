Political impact of social media influencers in the society

Khan Md Rabiul Alam
The impact of social media influencers has increased. These influencers are influencing public opinion from within the country and from outside too. Many feel that they are coming up on parallel to the mainstream media. However, in many cases the followers of these social media influencers are more like faithful subjects. These influencers have become, to a great extent, the new ‘feudal lords’ in the social media world. They have far-reaching influence and are popular indeed. This influence and popularity isn’t all there is to it.
Influencers have added a new dimension to communications. In this age of technology, people spend much of their time in the virtual world. Living in the virtual world has increased and so has communications, exchange of ideas and opinions. A deeper look can be taken into the impact of social media influencers on the audience.
A total of 22 theories can be found regarding the impact of new media on the audience. One of the major theories is Harold Lasswell’s Magic Bullet Theory propagated in the 1930s. In this theory, Lasswell says an originator’s media message may convince an audience by intentionally inserting an idea. According to this theory, the influence of mass media on audience is hard and sharp as a bullet.
This theory popped up in the backdrop of the play ‘Invasion of Mars’ broadcast over radio. There was a news bulletin in the play, where the bulletin announced that a gas chamber was hurtling towards Earth from Mars. When the people heard this part of the play, they believed it to be true. They became to run hither and thither for their lives. There was total chaos on the streets.
Lacking in media literacy, they believed that Martians were indeed invading Earth. A little while later then understood that this was a play, not real. They then calmed down and returned to their homes. The impact of the social media influencers is a lot like the magic bullet theory, where the audience believes whatever is said. People take it for granted that whatever the media says is true. They don’t bother to clarify the news and often do not have the scope to verify the veracity of the news.
Perhaps lies are being told more because truth isn’t working. The commercial value of lies has boomed. It is said that it’s not just truth, but lies that has endless consumers.
Initially, in most cases, the audience just laps up whatever they see, gets organised and raises their voices. A special kind of mob is being formed centering social media. The influencers have such clout that they keep people of their toes. Before they can digest one bit of news, another comes up. It’s like a deluge of news. The influencers are creating a restless community, replete with all sorts of demands.
In Bangladesh too, every day social media influencers churn out thousands and thousands of comments and analyses. The influencers are extremely active in their deliberations on political personalities, the council of advisors, various institutions, journalists, well-known personalities, the activities and decisions of the interim government, the news media and other contemporary issues. If one does not have media literacy or an analytical mindset, it is not easy to critically ingest the issues which they are talking about.
If one reads the comments of the viewers who watch the influencers’ videos, one can understand the trend of their psychological attachment or affinity to the influencers. The audience’s expression is sharply emotional because the influences play upon the emotions of the audience, not their reasoning.
The videos spew out a mixture of venom, alarm, anger, frustration, news and sub-standard news that people easily accept. Due to the imbalance of power, most people live with a “defeated mentality”. That is why people are entertained when anyone behaves abusively or viciously with another. The commercial value of conflict, filth, hatred and abusive words has increased manifold.
In his book ‘Nexus’, Yuval Noah Harari said fragmented information, incorrect analysis and misinformation hampers a physician from diagnosing a disease. Similarly, the hyped presentations of social media influencers make it hard to discern reality.
Influencers want to change everything to their liking. They want to build society to their liking. That is why they have many enemies. They are out to find enemies of an array of colours. The influencers at times depict their targeted person or institution has huge, and at other times, try to depict them as an extremely small authority. They inflate some persons more than reality, they twist things and exaggerate, which is not right. Exaggeration is a particular mindset of influencers.
They do not bother about objectivity or about what the accused has to say. They have no restrictions on their speech, but very little objectivity. The main ingredients of their content are personal attack, dramatic presentation of issues and abusive language.
They use latest information technology, colour and graphics to make even cheap content look credible. They do not bother about anything. They enjoy complete independence. They have no censors, editing or ethics in their diatribe. Such expression of views is not free thinking. Expression of views must be logical and based on facts and data.
Social media influencers are coming up as parallel to the judiciary. They hold trials like a criminal court. They themselves present arguments, bring up all sorts of facts and figures of their liking, and themselves reach a decision.
Professor Fahmidul Huq terms them as the ‘mob’, and those who organise them are the mob ‘mobilisers’. The convenience of such a trial process based on social media is that it can be carried out from anywhere in the world.
In the area of mass media, influencers have mushroomed like feudal lords. They have thousands and thousands of followers. The followers and influencers live in the same eco-chamber. The Swedish citizen of Bangladeshi origin, Zahid Hasan, on his Facebook post has written, the views of people on social media can be matched with corresponding topics in the eco-chamber. A person’s existing beliefs are reinforced and they view dissenting opinions are the enemy.
The influencers lead a large army of followers. One influencer forges a nexus with another. They want to construct a belief and viewpoint of their ilk. The influencers have an impenetrable relationship with their followers, what is now in communication lingo as ‘personal relationship’. The follower may have never seen the influencer, but becomes close to him by watching and listening to the influencer’s content over and over again. That is why their impact is hard and sharp as a bullet.
Professor Fahmidul Huq calls these followers a ‘mob’. The influencers and the followers together have created a threat to the traditional news media, persons, institution or political parties. The views and readers only are acquainted with the threats of the government, political groups, the law enforcement agencies, opportunist groups or secret groups. The threat of the neo feudal lords who use of the social media is no less menacing.
The hatred and animosity that they are spreading is not just restricted to the mass media or the news media. In her book ‘How to Stand Up to a Dictator’, Nobel laureate Maria Ressa says that the influencers are having an impact on real life too. They use their own platforms to regularly instigate their followers. The audience has become addicted to this content. It is not easy for them to identify lies, disinformation, fake news, rumours or exaggeration.
Meanwhile, in his book ‘Post Truth’, Lee MacIntyre says people like to listen to comforting lies in the post truth world, and are less interested in listening to uncomfortable truth. People are more drawn to fiction than facts. It is vital to recognise this public psyche.
Contaminated content is the basic ingredient of social media-based business. In a report published in The Business Standard, it was said that in 2022 the influencers’ market in Bangladesh was USD 140 million. There was a time when Kautilya (Chanakya) imposed taxes on those who make a living with words. Now it’s the opposite. The more you talk, the more views you get, they more money you make.
That is why influencers run after views and likes. Ethics or quality is not important. Those who make content for the social media, do so with ‘likes’ and ‘comments’ in mind. You can constantly monitor likes and comments now and calculate how much money is being made.
Influencers are coming up with content that speedily catch people’s attention. Views are a special part of popular culture, which has no substance whatsoever. This view-trend has hit personal freedom, confidentiality and human dignity, hard.
Simply put, the main target of the influencers is what people will consume and what they can be fed. They have created a class of captive audience. The audience surrenders to whatever the influencer puts out there. They simply wait for updates, content, and anything new.
The influencers are creating a waiting and restless class. They are also encouraging tagging. They declare that anyone who goes against this or that statement will be considered a “public enemy”.
There is politics in every view. The post-modern theorist Michel Foucault identified this visibility as a trap. What can be an easy way to be saved from the influencers’ trap of visibility than to increase the analytical powers of the audience?
