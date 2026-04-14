Political divide deepens over referendum implementation, opposition leaders warn of crisis

Leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party political alliance, along with legal experts and academics warned that Bangladesh is heading toward a “serious constitutional and political crisis”, urging the immediate formation of a constitutional reform council to reflect the aspirations of the July Uprising.

The call came at a national seminar titled “Government Against Popular Mandate: Bangladesh Facing Crisis” today (13 April) amid growing disagreement in the parliament over the implementation of the referendum result.

The seminar was organised by the 11-party alliance at the capital’s Institution of Diploma Engineers.

Jamaat Ameer and opposition leader Dr Shafiqur Rahman said, all members of the current parliament are products of the July uprising.

He warned that if any “shadow of fascism” appears in parliament, it will not be tolerated.

“The government will not be able to get away by taking a position against July. The aspirations of July will be implemented through the verdict of the referendum. If necessary, we will again sacrifice our lives for this. A movement has already begun in the country, and this movement must be gradually taken toward success,” he added.

Shafiqur Rahman warned that the opposition will return home only after making the street movement successful.

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and opposition chief whip Nahid Islam said that the BNP has dragged the nation into a disaster, adding that “the consequences will not be easy”.

He warned that the BNP will have to take responsibility and face the consequences of its actions.

Nahid said, “The verdict of the referendum has been rejected by the government. BNP is now creating an artificial crisis between the July Charter and the July Order. They are saying they will implement the July Charter word for word, but at the same time they claim the July Order is illegal – even though the referendum was conducted on the basis of that July Order.

Expressing concern over the role of the government, political analyst Professor Dilara Choudhury said, “The legal explanations and rhetoric of the home minister have left the nation confused. He is misleading people by presenting half-truths. The spirit of the constitution, which reflects the will of the people, can never be subordinate to law.”

She also raised concerns over judicial independence, saying, “The current government is reluctant to establish a separate secretariat for the judiciary. Under the excuse of financial constraints, the judiciary is being kept under control. Interfering in the judiciary is a step toward authoritarianism.”

She added, “We are once again hearing echoes of the oligarchic rule that existed during the previous government.”

Delivering the keynote address, Supreme Court lawyer Shishir Manir said, history shows that ignoring popular will, such as the demand for a caretaker government system in the 1990s, only leads to prolonged political deadlock.

Criticising Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed’s remarks on parliament being sovereign, he said, “According to the Supreme Court, the people are sovereign and the Constitution is supreme. All state institutions are merely instruments to implement constitutional objectives.”

He further added, “We expect that once the court reopens on April 19, the issue of the Constitutional Reform Implementation Order will be raised. If the judiciary can stand upright with its backbone straight, it should give a verdict against the government.”

Presiding over the seminar, Khalafat Majlis ameer Mamunul Haque said, “It seems the current government has been possessed by the ghost of Sheikh Hasina. That ghost is the mindset of insulting the people. No government can survive by belittling students and citizens or by disregarding their mandate.”

He added, “Remember, due to arrogance, the 70-year-old Awami League has been destroyed. Respect the people’s vote and implement it without delay.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/political-divide-deepens-over-referendum-implementation-opposition-leaders-warn-crisis