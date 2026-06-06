PM chairs meeting on tree plantation campaign, World Environment Day programmes

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman chairs a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on preparations for a nationwide programme to plant 25 crore trees and activities marking World Environment Day. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today (6 June) chaired a meeting on the launch of a nationwide programme to plant 25 crore trees and activities marking World Environment Day.

The meeting on climate messages for different implementation stages of the tree plantation campaign and World Environment Day programmes was held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tejgaon in the morning, said a release issued by the PM’s press wing.

Officials concerned attended the meeting and discussed preparations for the campaign and related environmental awareness activities.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/pm-chairs-meeting-tree-plantation-campaign-world-environment-day-programmes-1455291