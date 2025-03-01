Pledge made to build a ‘second republic

A drone shot of the crowd at the rally marking the official launch of National Citizen Party on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital yesterday. The party is led by individuals who played key roles in protests that ended the Sheikh Hasina regime. Photo: Rashed Shumon

The young leaders behind the successful mass uprising against Sheikh Hasina officially launched the National Citizen Party (NCP) yesterday, declaring their vision for a “second republic”.

The thousands in attendance cheered as Nahid Islam, the convener of the newly formed party, vowed to reshape Bangladesh’s political landscape at a rally to mark the launch on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka.

He said that in this envisioned political order, the common people—and only the common people—will be the supreme source of power. He emphasised that the NCP’s core mission is to dismantle constitutional autocracy and establish a robust democratic framework.

To achieve this, the party, styled Jatiya Nagorik Party in Bangla, demanded that the next national election be held for a constituent assembly to draft a new constitution.

Leaders of the BNP, Jamaat, and other political parties parties at the rally for the launch of National Citizen Party. Photo: Star

Pledging sweeping reforms, the NCP vowed to rebuild political and economic institutions, combat corruption and nepotism, and prioritise inclusion, equity, and national sovereignty. In a rallying call to the people, the party urged citizens to unite in the struggle for democracy and justice, promising a future where power truly belongs to the people.

This is the first time in Bangladesh’s history that a political party has emerged directly from the heart of a mass uprising—led by the very youth who spearheaded it. Never before has a youth-driven party been founded with such momentum and public enthusiasm.

Nahid affirmed that the NCP will be a truly democratic, egalitarian, and people-centered political force.

Rejecting the influence of external political alignments, he said Bangladesh would never be divided again.

“There will be no room for pro-India or pro-Pakistan politics in Bangladesh. We will build our politics and our state together, with the sole focus on Bangladesh and the interests of its people,” he said.

Reflecting on the unity forged during the July-August mass uprising last year, Nahid emphasised that the people had successfully resisted attempts to weaken Bangladesh through divisive politics.

“From this stage today, we vow that Bangladesh will never be divided again.”

With a shared belief that the day would mark the beginning of something new, students, activists, young professionals, and ordinary citizens from across the country started arriving at the venue in the morning, with the NCP slated for an afternoon launch.

Many had travelled overnight. Their eyes were heavy with exhaustion but alight with anticipation. Most had come in groups, arms linked, voices filled with excitement.

Some of the top leaders of the party stand on stage as the rally for launching National Citizen Party comes to a close yesterday. Photo:Star

“This is the change we fought for last year,” said Imran Khan, a former Dhaka University student. “We want a political party that represents our generation.”

By afternoon, the crowd swelled, spilling onto the streets surrounding the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. And amid the sea of people, one thing stood out—the red and green of the national flag. It was everywhere. Wrapped around foreheads, draped over shoulders, waving high above heads. From a distance, the gathering looked like a great tide of red and green, moving as one, a rhythmic wave of unity and hope.

“This flag is not just fabric. It carries our history, our struggle,” said Nishat Rahman, a college student from Sirajganj, gripping her flag tightly.

Among the crowd was Abu Zar, who had left Terkhada, Khulna, at 2:00am to attend the event. “We could have watched this online, but some moments in history need to be lived in person,” he said.

For many, it wasn’t just a political event—it was personal.

Sayeda Akhter, sister of uprising martyr Ahnaf Abir Ashrafullah—a Manarat University student shot dead by police in Ashulia on August 5—was present at the event.

“My brother answered the call of the very students who are forming this party today. I have great expectations from them. I hope they won’t let his sacrifice go in vain and will work to build a Bangladesh free from discrimination and corruption,” she said. Families of many other martyrs shared the same sentiment.

The unveiling ceremony officially began at 4:15pm with recitations from the holy Quran, Gita, Tripitaka, and Bible, followed by the national anthem. A minute’s silence was then observed in memory of the martyrs of the July uprising. The central leadership of the party took the stage around 5:10pm.

Hasnat Abdullah, newly appointed chief organiser (southern region) of the NCP, vowed to end dynastic politics in Bangladesh.

“We will bury dynastic rule. Here, the son of a blacksmith or a potter can become prime minister—leadership will be based on merit.”

He criticised the state’s failure to build functional institutions, pledging that the NCP would establish an independent judiciary, police force, and effective bureaucracy.

On foreign relations, he said, “We will maintain friendly ties, but without external prescriptions. Who enters the Ganabhaban or parliament will be decided by the people of Bangladesh—not by India.”

Sarjis Alam, NCP’s chief organiser (northern region), called for unity among all political parties to rebuild Bangladesh.

“Sheikh Hasina destroyed the country’s institutions—we must come together to restore them and ensure her trial,” he said.

Warning against political monopolies, he added, “If major parties suppress smaller ones, another autocracy could emerge. Let’s learn from Hasina’s example.”

Nowsher Ali, father of uprising martyr Jabir Ibrahim, demanded an end to the practice of using brutal and deadly force to suppress protests.

Expressing his support for the party, he said, “I stand firmly with them in building a new Bangladesh. I want my country to be safe in their hands.”

Mim Akhtar, sister of July martyr Ismail Hossain Rabbi, announced the names of Nahid and Akhter Hossen as the NCP convenor and member secretary.

Akhter, who is also the member secretary of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, read out a partial organogram of the party.

Samanta Shermeen and Ariful Islam Adib were named senior joint convenors, while Tasnim Jara and Nahida Sarwar Niva were appointed senior joint member secretaries.

Nagorik Committee Convener Nasiruddin Patwary was made the chief coordinator, while Abdul Hannan Masud will serve as the joint coordinator.

Nusrat Tabassum, Monira Sharmin, Mahbub Alam, Sarwar Tushar, Advocate Mujahidul Islam Shahin, Tajnuva Zabin, Sultan Muhammad Zakaria, Atiq Mujahid, Ashraf Uddin Mahdi, Arpita Shyama Deba, Tanjil Mahmud, Anik Roy, Khaleda Saifullah, Javed Rasim, Ehtesham Haque, and Hasan Ali were made joint conveners.

Joint member secretaries of the 151-strong NCP committee are Abdullah Al Amin, Arif Sohail, Rashidul Islam Rifat, Mahin Sarkar, Mohammad Nizam Uddin, Akram Hossain, SM Saif Mustafiz, Saleh Uddin Sifat (attached to the office cell), Alauddin Muhammad, Farid Uddin, Mohammad Farhad Alam Bhuiyan, Mohammad Miraj Mia, Lutfar Rahman, Mohammad Mainul Islam Tuhin, Mushfiqur Salehin, Zahidul Islam, Zahirul Islam Musa, Humayra Noor, Mushfiqur Rahman Juhan, Molla Mohammad Faruq Ehsan, Shagufta Bushra Bismah, Ahanaf Saeed Khan, Abu Saeed Mohammad Sujauddin, Mir Arshadul Haque, Faisal Mahmud Shant, Tarek Reza, Mashiur Rahman, Zainal Abedin Shishir, Mohammad Muntasir Rahman, Gazi Salauddin Tanvir, Tamim Ahmed, and Tahsin Riaz

Akhter said, “The youth envision a future Bangladesh governed under a new constitution. With that dream in mind, I conclude by demanding an election for a constituent assembly.”

As the sun dipped below the horizon, the crowd showed no sign of dispersing. The flags kept waving, their red and green catching the glow of streetlights and stage floodlights. Voices rose in unison, carrying the dream of a new Bangladesh. The crowd erupted in thunderous chants and applause as Nahid, wrapping a national flag on his speech, began the introductory speech around 6:30pm.

“Finally, we reaffirm our commitment to building a just and equitable society. We firmly believe that the July 2024 mass uprising was not just a victory against a fascist regime—it was a pledge to shape our future,” Nahid said.

“Let us stand together, hand in hand, to build a Bangladesh where every citizen’s voice is heard, where justice prevails, and where the struggle for people’s rights defines politics. A nation founded on equality and human dignity.”

“Now is the time—to dream anew, to forge a new path, and to build a new Bangladesh!” Nahid concluded.

Political leaders and diplomats present at the event included BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, Gonosamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki, Khelafat Majlis General Secretary Jalaluddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran, and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar.

Also in attendance were Kamran Dangal, political counsellor of the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka, and Kevin S Randell, the Vatican ambassador to Bangladesh.

Other notable figures included Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Hefazat-e-Islam Nayeb-e-Ameer Ahmed Ali Kashemi, Islami Oikya Jote Secretary General Sakhawat Hossain Razi, Islami Andolan presidium member Nurul Islam Bulbul, Jamaat’s Dhaka city south unit Nayeb-e-Ameer Ashraf Ali Akon, and Bikalpadhara Executive President Major (retd) Abdul Mannan.

The event was organised by the Jatiya Nagorik Committee and Students Against Discrimination—both offshoots of the student movement that toppled the Awami League regime. The organisers arranged medical teams, washroom facilities, and drinking water stations across the venue. A separate booth was allocated for women, while a place backstage was designated for VIPs.