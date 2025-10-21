People won’t accept any election that becomes a mockery: Jamaat’s Mujibur

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Mujibur Rahman spoke at a rally organised by the party’s Dhaka Metropolitan North in capital’s Mohakhali on Monday, 20 October 2025. Photo: TBS

The people of the country will not accept any election that turns into a mockery unless the administration is restructured with honest, competent, and neutral officials, ensuring a level playing field for all, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s central Nayeb-e-Ameer Mujibur Rahman said today (20 October).

Speaking at a rally organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka Metropolitan North in capital’s Mohakhali, Mujibur emphasised that the interim government must ensure free, fair, and credible elections.

He called for an end to administrative partisanship, trials for the July genocide, and a referendum by mid-November to establish the legal basis for the signed July Charter.

The Jamaat leader criticised past governments in Pakistan and Bangladesh for failing to enact the Quran as law, noting that public support for implementing Islamic principles is growing, as reflected in the recent student union elections at universities.

He urged party supporters to carry this victory forward to the national parliament.