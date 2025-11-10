People will wear ‘Dhaner Shish’ badge but vote for ‘Shapla Koli’ in next polls: Patwary

In the upcoming national election, people will wear badges of ‘Dhaner Shish’ (sheaf of paddy – BNP’s electoral symbol) but vote for ‘Shapla Koli’ (water lily bud – NCP’s electoral symbol), National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary said today (9 November).

Addressing a discussion titled ‘Roadmap to Implement the July Charter’ organised by NCP-backed National Lawyers’ Alliance (NLA) at the Supreme Court Bar Auditorium, Patwary said, “Forcing people to support ‘Dhaner Shish’ will bring no benefit.”

Criticising political leaders who speak about buying nomination papers while still holding office, Patwary said, “Ethically, one must ask whether such statements are appropriate. If someone in a chair says he will buy nomination papers, what does that mean for the ongoing cases and appointments under the 13th amendment? Are these being done from a place of neutrality?”

“We fear the Supreme Court is being turned into a breeding ground of fascism,” he added.

He urged those in authority to preserve the sanctity of the judiciary, saying, “We will continue our political struggle, but it is your responsibility to keep this sacred institution neutral and dignified.”

Calling on the government to stand by those who lost their savings in the share market over the past 15 years, he said, “Many professionals, including businessmen, lawyers, and doctors, invested their life savings and even pension funds in the stock market. Some took their own lives after losing everything. The current government should have recovered that money to support the victims. Instead, they handed us only a ‘laddu’.”

Patwary also criticised the culture of fear in politics, saying, “It is shameful that even in an independent Bangladesh, people are still afraid to speak or move freely.”

“If leaders ride in bulletproof cars, then 180 million people also deserve bulletproof transport and services,” he added.