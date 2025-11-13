Patwari’s remarks personal? NCP leaders say party not backing Jamaat-led protests

National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari’s latest comments expressing solidarity with the Jamaat-led eight-party coalition’s simultaneous protests, including the threat to stage a sit-in at the chief adviser’s official residence Jamuna, do not reflect the official position of the NCP, party sources have said.

Last night, two senior NCP leaders confirmed to The Business Standard that Patwari’s remarks were personal and not a formal party directive. However, there was no official statement from the NCP regarding the remarks.

Earlier in the day, at a public event, Patwari had expressed solidarity with the sit-in programme that the Jamaat-led eight-party alliance announced.

“Their demands are logical and justified,” he said. “If the government attempts suppression through any hired force, we will stand united on the streets, shoulder to shoulder.”

However, senior NCP Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adib clarified to this newspaper that this does not constitute an official party position.

“The Jamaat seeks legal recognition of the July Charter and its implementation framework, and we share solidarity on that specific point. But we are not participating in the broader street protests,” he said.

Another Joint Convener, Monira Sharmin, added that the NCP’s support is limited to Jamaat’s demand for implementing the July Charter.

“We do not endorse their other demands beyond the Charter. Our solidarity extends only to those advocating for the Charter’s reforms,” she said.

Jamaat-e-Islami and its seven allied parties yesterday warned of an indefinite sit-in in front of Jamuna, beginning on Sunday (16 November), if their five demands, including the implementation of the July Charter, are not met.

Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Mujibur Rahman, at a press conference yesterday in Dhaka, also announced that the coalition will be on the streets today to press for their demands and to “resist the acts of sabotage and subversive plots of fascist forces.”

This will be followed by protest marches across all districts and metropolitan areas tomorrow, urging the government to implement the July Charter and hold a national referendum before the next parliamentary election, he added.

Their other demands are – issuing an order to implement the July Charter; adopting proportional representation in the next parliamentary system; ensuring equitable and credible elections; and taking visible action on accountability related to past political repression, killings, and corruption.