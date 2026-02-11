Parties complete agent training for 12 Feb vote

As electioneering ended today (10 February), major parties are now making last-minute preparations for Thursday’s vote.

The BNP has completed the appointment of its party polling agents for the election. The party has also completed training for polling agents across the country.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, too, completed training its polling agents throughout the country.

Meanwhile, BNP has instructed its polling agents to strictly follow the Election Commission’s laws and regulations. At the same time, the party has directed them to leave the polling centres with the vote results.

It has been learned that, as each polling centre has multiple rooms, BNP has appointed a separate centre-in-charge to ensure coordination. In case of any emergency, the centre-in-charge has been instructed to immediately contact the relevant team and central party officials. The party has also warned that action will be taken against anyone found negligent in their duties.

Mahadi Amin, adviser to BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman and spokesperson of the party’s election management committee, told TBS, “Our polling agents have been finalised. Both male and female polling agents have been trained. They have been instructed to perform their duties in accordance with the rules.”

“It is not enough to just cast your vote and leave. You must wait until the very end. After voting is completed, you should watch over the vote count and calculations and only then return home” Tarique Rahman, BNP Chairman

Several BNP candidates across the country said that the election is expected to take place in a festive atmosphere and that BNP leaders and activists will remain vigilant so that no one can create disorder in this much-anticipated election. Polling agents, they added, must also remain alert, and party activists will be prepared if anyone attempts to create chaos.

BNP candidate for Rajbari-2 constituency, Md Harun-or-Rashid, told TBS that the appointment of polling agents has been completed, with 1,203 polling agents appointed in the constituency. “They have been given instructions from the Election Commission. We are telling our polling agents to carry out their responsibilities in line with the rules. No action that violates the rules will be allowed,” he said.

Earlier, calling on party leaders and activists, BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman said they should stand in front of polling centres after performing the Fajr prayers. “It is not enough to just cast your vote and leave. You must wait until the very end. After voting is completed, you should watch over the vote count and calculations and only then return home,” he said.

Earlier, addressing polling agents and party leaders and activists assigned election duties, BNP Chairperson’s adviser and chief coordinator of the party’s election management committee for Dhaka-17 constituency, Abdus Salam, said they must remain present at every centre at all times and must not leave under any circumstances. “No disorder should be created that could discourage voters from coming to the centres,” he said.

Jamaat conducts training for polling agents

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has trained its polling agents to ensure the security and smooth operation of polling stations, prevent any attempts to seize polling centres by force, and maintain order during voting and counting. Agents were given hands-on guidance on managing election-day situations and handling potential disruptions.

On 6 February at a rally in Jhalokathi, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman stated that any attempts to occupy polling centers by force would be met with strong resistance. “If any case is filed, let it be in my name,” he added.

“Agents have been trained across the country, focusing on maintaining order, and educating them on voter identification, voting procedures, and transparent counting processes” Oliullah Noman, Jamaat Election Committee member

Sources within Jamaat told The Business Standard that, in addition to agent training, the party has organised workshops involving local journalists in several districts and sub-districts, with assistance from its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Three members of Jamaat’s election management committee told The Business Standard that the party will make every effort to prevent polling centre takeovers and ensure voter security.

They said the training focuses on creating an environment where ordinary citizens feel safe to go to polling stations. “If voters can cast their ballots without fear, Jamaat can secure a smooth victory,” they added.

Jamaat Election Committee member Oliullah Noman told The Business Standard, “Agents have been trained seat-wise across the country, focusing on maintaining order, familiarising them with ballot boxes, and educating them on voter identification, voting procedures, and transparent counting processes.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh-election-2026/parties-complete-agent-training-12-feb-vote-1357886