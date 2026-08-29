Pakistan and Kuwait Deepen Strategic Trust

On August 27, 2026, Pakistan and Kuwait signed the “Protocol Agreement-2026” in Rawalpindi, expanding the defence partnership the two countries first formalised under the Defence Cooperation Agreement of 2023. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif signed the agreement alongside a high-level Kuwaiti delegation led by Defence Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Saleem Al-Sabah, adding another chapter to a relationship that has stood among the steadiest bilateral partnerships in the Muslim world.

What sets this agreement apart from a routine diplomatic exchange is its scope. Under the new protocol, Pakistan’s armed forces will support Kuwait’s military in training, capacity building, and border management, along with other areas both sides agree on. It builds on a relationship developed over decades, one in which Pakistan has repeatedly proven itself a reliable security partner to Gulf states looking to strengthen their own defence capabilities.

The relationship between Islamabad and Kuwait City stretches back further than either side’s defence forces date it. Kuwait was among the first Gulf states to establish diplomatic relations with Pakistan after independence, and the two countries have since built cooperation spanning energy supply, worker mobility and multilateral diplomacy inside forums such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. That history gives the new protocol a foundation few overnight partnerships enjoy.

The signing itself carried unmistakable weight. Before the agreement was finalised, the Kuwaiti delegation, which included the Chief of General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Khalid Al-Shriaan, met with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters. That meeting, coming ahead of the formal signing, shows how seriously Pakistan’s military leadership treated the visit and suggests Islamabad sees this partnership as a long-term commitment rather than a symbolic gesture.

The timing matters too. The agreement comes amid sustained tension across the Middle East, including the prolonged conflict involving Iran, and only weeks after Pakistan joined Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in a separate mutual defence arrangement. Read together, these moves point to a pattern that Gulf and regional states are turning to Pakistan, a nuclear-capable state with one of the world’s most experienced militaries, as a dependable partner for security cooperation at a time when regional stability is far from guaranteed.

Trade and investment ties between the two countries have also grown steadily, with Kuwaiti capital increasingly present in Pakistani energy and infrastructure projects, while hundreds of thousands of Pakistani workers continue to send remittances home from Kuwait each year. A defence relationship built on that economic foundation carries more durability than one negotiated in isolation, since both governments have a direct stake in the other’s stability.

Pakistan has earned that role rather than been handed it. Its armed forces bring decades of experience in counter-terrorism, border security, and military training, expertise already shared with several Gulf partners over the years. The new protocol formalises a trend that has been building for some time as Gulf states place real value on Pakistani military training and institutional capacity, a level of trust matched by few other countries in the region.

Officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence described the agreement as a reflection of the trust, mutual respect, and shared strategic interests that underpin the relationship between the two countries, repeatedly referring to Islamabad and Kuwait City as “brotherly.” That language is not just diplomatic courtesy. Pakistan and Kuwait have sustained cooperation across multiple areas for decades, from labour migration and healthcare to a now-expanding security relationship, the kind of partnership that grows through years of practical cooperation rather than being assembled for short-term advantage.

Analysts in Islamabad have noted that agreements of this kind also serve a quieter purpose as they signal to other regional actors that Pakistan’s institutions, from its armed forces to its diplomatic corps, remain capable partners even as the country manages its own challenges at home. For a state often discussed abroad in terms of its difficulties, the steady accumulation of defence agreements with Gulf partners tells a different story.

For Pakistan, the agreement reinforces its position as a credible security partner at a moment when its standing in the Gulf is rising. For Kuwait, it secures a partner whose forces bring proven expertise in exactly the areas it needs most, training, capacity building, and border management, amid regional uncertainty.

The Protocol Agreement-2026 is best understood as part of a wider shift in which Pakistan is becoming a central player in Gulf security. With formal defence ties now built or expanded with Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye in quick succession, Islamabad is positioning itself not merely as a recipient of Gulf goodwill but as a country its partners actively rely on, a position that reflects both the strength of its institutions and the trust it has earned over time.