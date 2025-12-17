Pak army launched ‘Searchlight’ in response to mass killings by Mujib forces, claims Ctg Jamaat amir

Chattogram city Amir of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Muhammad Nazrul Islam claimed today (16 December) that the Pakistani military crackdown on 25 March 1971 was a reaction to “mass killings carried out by Mujib forces prior to the crackdown”.

The remarks were made during a Victory Day rally and assembly organised by the Jamaat youth wing in Chattogram, where Nazrul Islam was the chief guest.

“Even after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman won a majority in the 1970 election, the Pakistani rulers delayed the transfer of power. But the true history of that period has not been told. Allegedly, before 25 March, the Mujib forces carried out mass killings in different areas. In response, the Pakistani army launched its crackdown,” he said.

Photo: TBS

He criticised what he called decades of misinformation, alleging that “people have been fed the story taught by India” for the past 54 years. Nazrul Islam also referred to the legal framework order signed on 30 March 1970, claiming that Pakistan had failed to uphold promises to preserve unity and respect Islam. Criticising Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he alleged that “on the night of 25 March, he surrendered to Pakistan and spent the days in jail comfortably,” suggesting that later President Ziaur Rahman assumed leadership responsibilities.

The Jamaat leader also questioned the role of the Indian military during the Liberation War, claiming that between 6 and 12 December, India controlled the war and that the 14 December killing of intellectuals occurred according to their plan. He urged the young generation to learn the “truth” behind the absence of General MAG Osmani, the liberation forces’ commander-in-chief, from the surrender ceremony.

Nazrul Islam’s statements have drawn immediate criticism from historians and political commentators, who describe them as factually incorrect and revisionist, highlighting the sensitive and controversial nature of any reinterpretation of Bangladesh’s Liberation War.