‘Gupto’ graffiti: Chhatra Dal, Shibir blame each other over Ctg City College violence

Clashes erupt between Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir at Chittagong near Chattogram Government City College today, 21 April 2026. Photo: TBS

A clash between activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir at Government City College in Chattogram over graffiti containing the word “Gupto” (secret) has intensified political tensions, with the fallout spreading from the port city to universities across the country and even drawing attention in parliament.

The two student organisations held counter-protests at universities in Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram, signalling a widening rift between groups that once participated in joint movements but are now effectively at loggerheads nationwide.

Both sides claimed that at least 20 people were injured in yesterday’s (21 April) clashes, though no case has yet been filed with local police stations. The violence broke out in the morning and flared up again in the afternoon, with repeated confrontations reported throughout the day.

Today (22 April), Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) Vice-President and Shibir leader Shadik Kayem rushed to Chattogram from the capital and first visited injured activists undergoing treatment at Parkview Hospital in the city.

Shadik blamed Chhatra Dal for the violence and announced plans to file a case against those involved.

It is clear that Chhatra Dal criminals were involved in this attack. Those involved are being identified. We will file cases based on information from the injured Shadik Kayem, Ducsu VP and Islami Chhatra Shibir leader

Responding to a question from journalists, he said, “It is clear that Chhatra Dal criminals were involved in this attack. Those involved are being identified. We will file cases based on information from the injured.”

He also alleged that violence was deliberately instigated to disrupt the academic environment on campus.

Later, after meeting the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) commissioner and submitting a complaint along with video and photographic evidence, the Ducsu VP told journalists, “The attack on Shibir activists took place in the presence of the police. The police remained silent. We have raised this issue with the CMP commissioner.”

In the afternoon, Chhatra Dal held a protest rally at New Market intersection following a gathering at the Old Railway Station. The programme was attended by the organisation’s central General Secretary Nasir Uddin.

Chhatra Dal General Secretary Nasir Uddin addresses a rally in Chattogram on 22 April 2026. Photo: Courtesy

During the demonstration, activists chanted slogans such as “Education and terrorism cannot coexist,” “Break and crush Shibir’s terrorism,” and “There will be no place for ‘Gupto’ politics on this campus.”

If being called ‘Gupto’ hurts you so much, we will call you ‘Gupto’ thousands of times on every campus Nasir Uddin, General Secretary, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal

Nasir said, “If Chhatra Dal had written anything against Shibir on the wall, they could have responded with another graffiti. Instead, they attacked numerous Chhatra Dal activists at city college.”

Targeting Shibir, he further said, “If being called ‘Gupto’ once hurts you so much, we will call you ‘Gupto’ thousands of times on every campus.”

He also announced that Chhatra Dal would file a case over the attack on its activists.

CMP Commissioner Hasan Md Showkat Ali said police operations are ongoing following the clash and that legal action will be taken after reviewing available footage.

He added, “Our operations are ongoing. We will take legal action after reviewing the footage. If there is any negligence by the police, it will be investigated.”

However, as of 7:30pm today, no case had been filed by either side, according to CMP officials.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/gupto-graffiti-chhatra-dal-shibir-blame-each-other-over-ctg-city-college-violence-1418876