Opposition leader’s adjournment motion on fuel crisis dismissed, discussion allowed instead

The Daily Star

The parliament today rejected opposition leader Shafiqur Rahman’s adjournment motion on the fuel crisis, deciding instead that the issue will be discussed without suspending the session.

Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal ruled that as the House is engaged in the thanksgiving motion on the president’s address, the adjournment motion could not be entertained. He noted that under parliamentary rules, the subject raised may be debated without adjournment, and the energy minister has already spoken on the matter under Rule 300.

“If further discussion is required, it may be pursued through the appropriate procedure,” he said.

Jamaat‑e‑Islami Ameer Shafiqur strongly criticised the government’s handling of the crisis, arguing that ministerial statements “do not match reality.” He said queues at fuel pumps prove the shortage and urged an open discussion where accurate information is presented. “This institution is built with the people’s resources, not our own. If we cannot address the most burning issue of the moment, then where is the justice?” he asked.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed countered that adjournment motions are often used by the opposition to disrupt treasury business. He suggested a short discussion under Rule 68 instead, stressing that the energy minister had already clarified with statistics that there is no shortage of fuel or gas. He added that the opposition leader has the democratic right to make statements outside parliament, but inside the House the government’s position remains clear.

The opposition leader responded that the crisis exists outside parliament, not inside, and even the High Court has been holding hearings on fuel conservation. He acknowledged global instability as a factor but insisted parliament must share responsibility to ease public frustration.

The deputy speaker emphasised that both sides wanted debate, not adjournment, and noted that nearly half an hour of discussion had already taken place in a “harmonious environment.” He proposed continuing the debate under alternative rules and extending it to an hour or more if needed. Shafiqur accepted the proposal, saying he would submit another notice and demanded the discussion be held in the presence of the Leader of the House.

“Please submit the notice, and parliament will take the necessary steps for a meaningful debate,” the deputy speaker concluded.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/opposition-leaders-adjournment-motion-fuel-crisis-dismissed-discussion-allowed-instead-4156341