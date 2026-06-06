Not for shopping: Alibaba bets on Bangladesh as sourcing hub, links exporters to buyers

A logo of Alibaba Group is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, 23 November, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Many Bangladeshis know Alibaba Group as a giant Chinese shopping platform similar to Amazon or AliExpress. So, when they learn that Alibaba already has a growing business in Bangladesh and they visit its website to order products, they are surprised – they find they cannot shop here!

Most products – clothes, electronics or household products – on Alibaba.com are sold in bulk for wholesale buyers, importers, and international sourcing companies.

Instead of online shopping for local buyers, Alibaba connects Bangladeshi factories and suppliers with overseas buyers in more than 190 countries through its global B2B platform.

Infographics: TBS

Company officials said Bangladeshi suppliers generated around $10 million in export business through Alibaba.com last year, selling products ranging from garments and home textiles to jute goods, leather items and agro-products.

The platform currently works with more than 300 Bangladeshi suppliers through four local channel partners. Unlike traditional e-commerce marketplaces, Alibaba.com does not operate warehouses, delivery networks or local shopping services in Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh is primarily a strategic global sourcing hub for Alibaba.com,” Wang Qiling Vania, senior channel operation specialist at Alibaba International, told The Business Standard.

The company operates through a “platform-plus-local-partner” model. Alibaba.com provides the digital platform and global buyer network, while local partners handle exporter onboarding, training and support.

Company officials said their local partners include Tradeshi, Meidao, Skytech, and Maximo. Through the platform, Bangladeshi exporters can create online storefronts, display products in multiple languages, receive buyer inquiries and bid for international orders using Alibaba’s “Request for Quotation (RFQ)” system.

The company also provides training on digital exports, product presentation, buyer communication and online sales strategies.

Despite its growing activities in Bangladesh, Alibaba.com said it has no immediate plans to launch consumer shopping, delivery services or logistics hubs in the country.

Instead, the company is considering a small representative office in Dhaka to strengthen relations with businesses, trade bodies and policymakers.

“Our investment is mainly human and technological, not infrastructure-heavy,” Wang said.

Globally, Alibaba.com is one of the world’s largest B2B sourcing platforms and competes with wholesale marketplaces such as Amazon Business and IndiaMART.

The company sees Bangladesh as an important sourcing destination because of its strong manufacturing sector and competitive production costs. However, officials believe the country still lags behind regional competitors in digital exports.

Regulations, banking procedures major challenges

Sonobar Maira, domestic channel manager for Bangladesh at Alibaba International, said Bangladesh’s B2B e-export penetration remains below 15%, compared to over 30% in Vietnam and India.

She said foreign exchange regulations and banking procedures are major challenges for small exporters in Bangladesh. “Payment confirmation delays and outdated banking systems often create difficulties for SMEs handling smaller export transactions.”

To address the issue, Maira said it is piloting localised payment solutions and discussing partnerships with banks and fintech firms, including bKash.

The initiative aims to simplify cross-border settlements and improve transaction efficiency, especially for small export orders below $1,000, she added.

“We are piloting localised payment solutions in Bangladesh to address foreign exchange and settlement delays,” she further said. “The initiative is aimed at strengthening its Trade Assurance services and supporting smaller exporters, subject to regulatory approval.”

Long-term goal

Sonobar Maira also reiterated Alibaba’s long-term goal of helping more than 1,000 Bangladeshi exporters become digitally active in global markets over the next three years.

The company has recently expanded partnerships with several Bangladeshi business associations, including the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association ETC. The collaborations include exporter training programmes, onboarding support and buyer matchmaking events.

Maira said digital sourcing platforms are becoming increasingly important as global buyers diversify sourcing destinations and rely more heavily on online procurement systems.

She also warned that Bangladesh will need faster foreign exchange approvals, clearer digital trade regulations and more efficient export payment systems to fully benefit from the rapidly growing global digital commerce market.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/industry/not-shopping-alibaba-bets-bangladesh-sourcing-hub-links-exporters-buyers-1455226