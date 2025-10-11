No uncertainty about signing July Charter: AFM Khalid

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain speaking to journalists after 24th Danottom Kothin Chibordana Fest at the Shalban Buddhabihar in Cumilla. Photo: BSS

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain today (10 October) said the July Charter will be signed on time and there is no uncertainty about its signing.

“A positive environment has appeared in the country’s political arena. The July Charter will be signed and implemented on the basis consensus of the political parties in due time to ensure the continuation of governance, democracy and constitutional rights,” he said.

Khalid was addressing the 24th Danottom Kothin Chibordana Fest at the Shalban Buddhabihar in Cumilla Sadar Dakshin upazila.

Comilla University Vice‑Chancellor Prof Mohammad Haider Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Saiful Islam, ASP Saiful Malik, former Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development (BARD) director Babu Bijoy Kumar Barua and representatives from the Buddhist community were present.

The adviser said election is a must for ensuring governance as people’s mandate come to the public through election and make democratic institutions more powerful.

“The interim government is working to arrange an inclusive, fair and non-partisan election within the planned time and the government is trying to ensure a level-playing field for the election,” he said.

He added that the election commission is working independently and the interim government is determined to hand over the power to those who will be elected with the people’s mandate.

He said people of Bangladesh, since long, are living together harmoniously irrespective of religion, gender or race. The practice of coexistence is a tradition of this land for hundreds of years.

“Institutions like Shalban Buddha Bihar are significant and vivid symbols of the tradition of coexistence,” he added.

After the discussion, the adviser laid the foundation stone of an International Mediation Center and a Free Friday Clinic on the premises of the Shalban Bihar.