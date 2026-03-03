No trace of fascism will be left in Bangladesh: Nahid

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and Dhaka-11 lawmaker Md Nahid Islam today (2 March) said that there will be no place for fascism in Bangladesh.

In a post on the party’s verified Facebook page, he wrote, “We will not leave any trace of fascism in Bangladesh.”

Nahid further said that the president must be impeached and arrested.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/no-trace-fascism-will-be-left-bangladesh-nahid-1375446