No trace of fascism will be left in Bangladesh: Nahid

UNB
02 March, 2026, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2026, 07:46 pm
National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and Dhaka-11 lawmaker Md Nahid Islam today (2 March) said that there will be no place for fascism in Bangladesh.

In a post on the party’s verified Facebook page, he wrote, “We will not leave any trace of fascism in Bangladesh.”

Nahid further said that the president must be impeached and arrested.

