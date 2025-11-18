No one is above the law: CA Yunus hails verdict against Hasina

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has said the convictions delivered by the International Crimes Tribunal today reaffirm the principle that “no one, regardless of power, is above the law,” calling the verdict a vital step toward justice for the victims of the July Uprising.

In a statement issued after the verdict, Yunus said the ruling offers “vital, if insufficient, justice” to thousands harmed during the crackdown, including the families of more than 1,400 people killed during the uprising.

He described the dead as “not statistics but students, parents, and citizens with rights.”

Yunus said testimonies during the trial documented the use of lethal force, including fire from helicopters, against unarmed protesters whose “only weapons were their voices.”

These crimes, he said, violated both the law and the fundamental bond between a government and its people.

Calling the moment a turning point, the chief adviser said Bangladesh is “rebuilding democratic foundations wrecked by years of oppression” and rejoining global norms of accountability.

The students and citizens who stood for change, he noted, “gave their today for our tomorrow.”

Yunus stressed that the work ahead will require more than court rulings. “Rebuilding trust, ensuring institutions truly represent the people, and strengthening human rights and rule of law are essential for lasting stability,” he said.

He went on to say, “I have every confidence that Bangladesh will meet the challenges ahead with courage and humility. Justice will not merely survive in Bangladesh. It will prevail and sustain.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/no-one-above-law-ca-yunus-hails-verdict-against-hasina-1288296