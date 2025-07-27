No election without justice, reforms: Nahid Islam

The National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam speaks at a street rally in the Berirpar area of Sylhet’s Moulvibazar on 26 July 2025. Photo: Focus Bangla

The National Citizen Party (NCP) does not want any national election without ensuring justice and reforms, the party’s Convener Nahid Islam said today (26 July).

“If an election is held without justice and reforms, the people will not accept it,” he said during a street rally held in the Berirpar area of Sylhet’s Moulvibazar.

Speaking on the constitution, Nahid said, “The constitution of 1972 essentially reflects Mujibism. For the reform and progress of the country, the constitution must be amended, and it must acknowledge both the Liberation War and the July Uprising.”

Addressing the plight of marginalised communities, Nahid pledged that the NCP would work to improve the living conditions of tea workers and ensure the rights of various ethnic groups across the country.

The NCP leader also criticised the current interim government, stating, “The failure of the government has caused deep frustration among the youth.”

Speaking at the rally, the party’s member secretary Akhtar Hossain said, “Those who are corrupting the noble profession of journalism are betraying the country’s independence. It is time to unite beyond ethnic divisions against all conspiracies.”

NCP Joint Convener Nasir Uddin Patwari warned, “We no longer believe in the government’s promises. The July Charter will be achieved on 3 August.”

Delivering a stern warning to the government, he said, “This movement can no longer be stopped.”

Earlier in the day, NCP activists and leaders launched a procession from the Moulvibazar Central Shaheed Minar, passing through the Press Club and Shah Mostafa Road, and concluding with a rally in Berirpar.