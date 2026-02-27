Nine injured in BNP-Jamaat clash in Jashore

According to locals and police, the incident occurred between 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm. The tensions reportedly began on Wednesday over a family graveyard dispute between BNP supporter Ashik and Jamaat supporter Sattar, leaving Sattar injured.

In protest, Jamaat supporters, led by union president Sher Ali, organized a rally Thursday afternoon. After the Asar prayers, the rally reached Bhatpara Bazar, where verbal arguments between the two groups escalated into a physical clash.

Injured from the Jamaat side included Masud Kamal, Md. Bukhari, Jahangir Hossain, and Ahad Molla, while Iqbal, Khalid Sheikh, Yusuf Hossain, Khalid Sheikh and Forkan were hurt on the BNP side. The injured were taken to the local health complex for treatment.

The Abhaynagar Army Camp patrol team and police reached the scene promptly, restoring order. Additional police forces have been deployed, and the situation remains tense but under control.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Abhaynagar Police Station, Zahidul Islam, said the situation is stable. He added that identifying those involved is underway, and legal action will be taken promptly.

