New Year, new aspirations

Wherever you go, whoever you meet, you will face one question. What is going to happen? But no one actually knows what will ultimately emerge in the days to come. This question is now relevant as the country is passing through a transition. After the political changeover amid the student-people’s uprising on 5 August, Sheikh Hasina, who held on to power through three controversial elections, fled to India. An interim government led by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has been formed on 8 August. Most of the political parties including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have extended their support to the interim government which has already announced that they have no political ambition and they would hand over power through a free and fair election.

During the 15 and half years of ruling of Hasina-led Awami League, most of the government institutions including the judiciary, the election commission, the Anti-Corruption Commission, the banking sector, the administration, and the police have been politicised and turned dysfunctional. Amid such a situation, the interim government has initiated a move to carry out a reform. In this regard, several commissions have been formed. In the beginning, most of the political parties have supported the government’s initiative on reform. However, the parties have recently demanded immediate elections. They also said the reform is a continuous process and the elected government will carry out reforms.