New NBR chief urges officials to boost revenue through trade facilitation

Newly appointed acting chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and acting secretary of the Internal Resources Division, Ahsan Habib. Photo: Collected

Acting National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Ahsan Habib has urged field-level officials to work in unity to achieve the FY2026-27 revenue target by facilitating trade, curbing tax evasion and ensuring taxpayers are not harassed.

Addressing a virtual meeting with field-level officials, Ahsan Habib, who is also acting secretary of the Internal Resources Division (IRD), stressed the need to leave past differences behind and work collectively to strengthen revenue collection.

“We have been given a revenue target of Tk6 lakh crore. If we put our differences aside, work as a team and minimise tax evasion, the target is achievable,” a senior official attending the meeting quoted Ahsan Habib as saying.

The acting chairman instructed officials to prepare short- and medium-term roadmaps to achieve the FY27 revenue target, the official told The Business Standard, requesting anonymity.

Ahsan also directed officials to prioritise trade facilitation alongside VAT audits and the disposal of cases pending before the High Court. Officials were asked not to allow files to remain pending and to expedite case disposal, saying quicker resolution would help unlock additional revenue.

He also advised officials to devote at least five hours of focused work during office hours to improve efficiency.

“As the NBR chairman has been appointed from among the organisation’s own officials for the first time, we must uphold our dignity and reputation,” he told the meeting.

“The newly appointed chairman has instructed us to prioritise trade facilitation so that we can achieve the revised revenue target,” another official who attended the meeting said.

According to officials, the aftermath of protests within the NBR in mid-2025 has weakened morale among field-level officers. Many officials faced disciplinary measures, including dismissal, demotion, salary reductions and punitive transfers, while several officers known for their integrity and competence were sidelined.

Officials also alleged that officers involved in enforcement drives against tax evasion have come under attack without receiving adequate institutional support from the NBR.

They said the resulting lack of confidence among field-level officials is now affecting revenue collection.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/new-nbr-chief-urges-officials-boost-revenue-through-trade-facilitation-1480546