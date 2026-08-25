New import regime lays groundwork for free trade zones, central bonded warehouses

The Import Policy Order 2026–2029 includes provisions for free trade zones and central bonded warehouses, with the government aiming to strengthen Bangladesh’s potential as a regional hub for trade, logistics and re-export.

The new policy, gazetted by the Ministry of Commerce yesterday (24 August), also seeks to improve the storage and supply of raw materials for export-oriented industries.

Unlike the 2021–2024 order, which provided bond facilities and other benefits for export-oriented industries, the new order explicitly includes central bonded warehouses as part of the country’s trade and logistics infrastructure.

Although the Import Policy Order 2021–2024 expired on 30 June 2024, it remained in effect until the issuance of the new order.

The introduction of free trade zones (FTZs) will mark a major shift in Bangladesh’s export strategy, industrial development and investment facilitation efforts.

The initiative is expected to help reduce supply chain delays, lower production costs and strengthen Bangladesh’s position as a regional trade and logistics hub as the country prepares for graduation from least developed country (LDC) status.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/new-import-regime-lays-groundwork-free-trade-zones-central-bonded-warehouses-1524466