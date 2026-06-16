New governments in Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal: Journalists’ security must be a priority

Reporters Without Borders :

In Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal, where challenges facing journalists remain considerable, recent elections have brought new governments to power. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is calling on them to guarantee journalists the right to report freely, without violence, censorship, or intimidation.

In three of India ’s 28 states and eight union territories– India ranks 157th out of 180 countries and territories in RSF’s 2026 World Press Freedom Index – recent political changes and re-elections are taking place against a worrying backdrop for journalists. Attacks on reporters covering protests in West Bengal, summonses and phone seizures in Tamil Nadu, judicial harassment, pre-trial detention, and vandalised offices in Assam: Media professionals are working quite often in a difficult environment.

“In several of these states, warning signs have multiplied in recent months. Journalists work in conditions that leave them particularly vulnerable when covering sensitive topics such as corruption, discrimination based on the caste-system, or inter-communal tensions. They also face, as in the rest of the country, political pressure, physical violence, and judicial harassment from police and local governments. In the face of these threats, RSF calls on the new governments of Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal to adopt a press freedom action plan within the first few months of taking office. “

Célia Mercier

Head of RSF’s South Asia desk

WEST BENGAL

The victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – the Hindu nationalist party in power at the national level – in the May 2026 elections , has ended 15 years of rule by the centre-left All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). This was followed by the adoption of measures restricting access to the state assembly for journalists in this eastern state, which borders Bangladesh. Just ten days after taking office, the BJP government in West Bengal issued a circular prohibiting civil servants from speaking to the media. It imposes a “total ban” on any direct or indirect communication with the press, any criticism of central or state government policies, and any statement or publication likely to harm relations between West Bengal and New Delhi.

In mid-January, several journalists were attacked while covering protests in Murshidabad following the death of a man from West Bengal who was found hanged in Jharkhand, a neighbouring state where he was working.

Soma Maity, a journalist with the 24-hour news channel Zee 24 Ghanta, was assaulted by protesters,and Ranjit Mahato, the cameraperson accompanying her, sustained a head injury. Four people, including the main suspect, were arrested shortly afterwards. The following day, Parthapratim Ghosh, a reporter for the 24-hour news channel ABP Ananda,, and Ujjwal Ghosh, a photojournalist from the same outlet, were also attacked by protesters, according to RSF.

TAMIL NADU

Journalist E. Kathiravan and cameraman R. Sebastian from the channel Tamil News were attacked in January 2026 while investigating suspected illegal mining in this coastal state in south-east India. A year earlier, in January 2025, police officers investigating a sexual assault case had summoned and questioned several journalists – who asked to remain anonymous – before seizing their phones. These journalists had downloaded the complaint from the official Tamil Nadu police’s official website, where the document had been publicly accessible due to what police described as a technical error.

In the April 2026 election voters in the state brought Joseph Vijay Chandrasekaran to power: a Tamil film star turned politician. Founder of his own party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which presents itself as a reformist movement), he ended the long-standing dominance of the centre-left Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the centre-right All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The new government has not yet made any specific public commitment on press freedom.

ASSAM

In Assam, a state in north-east India where the BJP has been re-elected, pressure on journalists is often exerted through the courts. In September 2025, RSF documented legal proceedings targeting a freelance journalist and two journalists from the news website The Wire, as well as the outlet itself. The complaints were based in part on Section 152 of the Indian Penal Code, which penalises“acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India”; a revised version of the former colonial “sedition” law. In March 2025, Dilwar Hussain Mozumder, a journalist from the independent news website Cross Currents, was arrested, placed in police custody , and prosecuted after attempting to cover a bank fraud case. He was eventually released after four days.

In April 2026, the offices of the Lakhimpur edition of the daily Asomiya Pratidin were vandalised; in March individuals had intercepted a vehicle carrying copies of the newspaper and set them on fire.

RSF’s recommendations to the new regional governments

Guarantee safe working conditions for journalists, notably by implementing protection protocols during protest coverage , as well as regional liaison committees dedicated to addressing violence against journalists.