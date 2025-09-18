Never too old: How hobbies bring joy and purpose at a later age in life

The first time Shameem Ara Begum decided to paint, she did not have the right tools to bring her art to life. So, for a brush, she cut the tips of her own hair and tied them to a wooden stick. And for colours, she picked up her brother’s old, dried paints and somehow made them work.

Shameem, now 58, has always had a knack for painting. And though she had attempted it many times in the past, it was just in her school art classes.

Later, opportunities came once or twice more, but it was only in her late 30s, after raising two children, that she began practising her art properly. She hired a tutor for just a week to learn the basics of acrylics. After seeing her first completed piece, the tutor realised that Shameem was a natural.

Now, this has become her primary hobby.

When we are young, adults often ask, “What is your hobby?” Yet as the years pass, hobbies quietly take a backseat to responsibilities. But keeping a hobby in later life can be just as important. They offer a relief from stress, help us feel present, and provide a rare stillness in a world where our minds seem to have 10 tabs open at once.

Today, a beautiful glass artwork hangs in Shameem’s living room — flowers, green leaves, and tiny pearls scattered across the surface. It looks like something from a decor shop, yet it is her own creation.

“I had a fish bowl that broke, but I didn’t want to let it go. So I glued the pieces onto another glass board, added the pearls I had lying around, and now I have it to keep forever,” she said.

Shameem has a deep need to preserve the beauty she sees. She has painted over rocks and arranged them on an old tray that she also decorated herself.

With an empty nest for years now, she fills her time as fully as her husband and children. Her projects are endless — designing and stitching outfits for her daughter, painting old containers, or creating hand-designed bedsheets as gifts to friends and family.

“I always have a new project lined up as soon as one is finished. I’ve just completed some thread work on canvas, and now I’ve got marbles ready for my next idea,” she explained.

Beyond art and design, gardening is her second great love. “I’ve been at it for years. I consider my plants like my own children, and when they bear fruits or flowers, I feel a joy like no other,” she added.

She not only nurtures her plants but also makes her own pots, each with a modern and unique design that highlights her greenery.

A homemaker with many hobbies and an abundance of talent, Shameem fills her home with quiet, humble creations. Her work may sit in corners rather than galleries, but each piece carries her story.

When it comes to hobbies, the possibilities are limitless. There is no need to follow current trends — sometimes the best place to look is back to the things you loved as a child. If it made you feel alive, then chances are it will bring you the same joy now.

Take 60-year-old Gazi Shayiful Tarique, for instance; he has always found his calling by the water. From the time he was a boy, tagging along with his elder brother and uncle, a fishing rod has been his constant companion.

What began in the ponds and rivers of his hometown Kushtia, soon grew into something larger, reaching the Bay of Bengal, the lakes of Thailand, and even the waters of the Maldives.

With a group of friends who call themselves ‘Feathers and Fins’, Tarique has spent countless days casting lines, waiting quietly, and sharing the simple joys of patience and the natural world. They come from different walks of life, but what binds them is the lure of fishing and the companionship that grows on long days by the water.

Sometimes they head out on one of Tarique’s speedboats, going out far into the sea before letting the engine fall silent and waiting for their new catch to begin.

His passion has not dwindled over the years. If anything, it has become a safe getaway. Fishing, for him, is less about the catch and more about what he gets to share back with his close ones.

“When I’m out there with the rod, I can shut off my brain. The noise of work, the rush of life, all of it fades. It’s just me, the water, and something I’ve been doing all my life. I never left it behind with my youth, and I never will,” shared Tarique.

Hobbies later in life not only bring new projects and challenges to look forward to, but they can also help build a sense of community when shared with others. The difficulty, of course, lies in making time for them amidst work and family responsibilities. Yet, as many have found, if you are passionate enough, it works out and pays off in many ways.

Hobbies use parts of our brain that aren’t usually engaged in our day-to-day activities. As we grow up, a lot of us end up in more desk jobs and lifestyles where we do not get to be creative all the time.

Hobbies that involve movement, such as dancing, gardening, or hiking, support the growth of healthy brain cells and improve connections between brain cells. Social interaction helps, too. When hobbies involve connecting with other people, they can benefit brain health by fostering connection and purpose, which are linked to better cognitive health as people age.

Arthy Ahmed, the owner of the Arthy Ahmed Dance Academy, believes strongly in this. She has students of all ages, office workers, homemakers and more.

She often reminds people that if they can ignore the casual remarks or comments such as, “Oh, you seem to have a lot of time on your hands” or “That seems courageous at your age” — they will discover that pursuing a hobby brings not only joy but also a genuine boost in confidence.

“My dance academy promotes a healthy environment where like-minded people come together. They are not judged for their age, weight, or appearance; they are welcomed simply for their shared love of dance. For many of them, family and societal pressures meant they never had the opportunity to start earlier,” Arthy explained.

She encourages people to move away from the limiting belief of “Family. Work. Responsibilities. This is my life now. I will not try anything new.”

Instead, she urges them to carve out even a little time for themselves. The point is not to achieve perfection but to try something new within their comfort zone, to enjoy it, and to allow it to improve their lives.

