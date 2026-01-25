NCP’s Sarjis, BNP’s Nawshad show-caused over code of conduct ‘breach’

The notice was issued separately to the two candidates on Saturday by Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Returning Officer Kazi Md Saemuzzaman, bdnews24.com reports.

The notice says Sarjis welcomed the chief of his electoral alliance by setting up arched gates, a billboard, and a banner at a public meeting held on Friday.

“However, according to the electoral code of conduct, a candidate nominated by a registered political party can only use the picture and campaign materials of his own party chief,” the notice mentioned.

It said Sarjis breached the code by placing banners and billboards using the picture of the leader of another political party.

The complaint against Nawshad said a drive conducted in the Panchagarh municipal area with the cooperation of the district administration, police, and the municipality since Friday found multiple violations of the electoral code of conduct by him and his workers and supporters.

Nawshad is accused of using festoons of about 6 feet and 3 feet in size instead of the approved 18 inches and 24 inches.

The notice also mentions allegations of campaigning on Facebook without providing the ID link, arguing with the magistrate in charge, illegal gathering outside the deputy commissioner’s office late at night, and threatening to tear down the government referendum campaign banner.

Both candidates have been asked to provide a written explanation in person or through a representative within the next 24 hours.

Legal action will be taken against them if they fail to respond within the stipulated time, the notice warns.

Sarjis and Nawshad did not respond to bdnews24.com’s requests for comments.

