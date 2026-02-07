NCP will run govt blending Jamaat, NCP manifestos if elected: Nahid

JU Correspondent 06 February, 2026, 22:23

Nahid Islam | File photo

National Citizen Party convener Nahid Islam said on Friday that a future government formed by the 11-party alliance would be run by blending the manifestos of the NCP and Jamaat-e-Islami, drawing on expertise from both domestic and international sources to govern the country.

Addressing supporters at an election rally at Shahibagh in Savar’s municipal area, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Nahid said that the alliance planned to establish a coalition government reflecting diverse political views.

‘This will be an alliance government with people of different opinions,’ he said while campaigning for alliance candidate Dilsanara Parul in the Dhaka-19 constituency.

‘We will run the country by coordinating all manifestos. The NCP has prepared its manifesto, Jamaat-e-Islami has prepared its manifesto, and by blending them we will govern the next Bangladesh,’ he added.

Nahid further said that the alliance’s manifesto was drafted with inputs from experienced experts at home and abroad, describing the upcoming polls as an election for change and reform.

Referring to the alliance’s election symbols, he said the ‘Daripalla’ (scale) and the ‘Shapla Koli’ (water lily bud) represented reform and transformation.

He said that people of the country wanted justice and meaningful change and did not want the rise of ‘new oppressors’ after the mass uprising.

Nahid warned that allowing loan defaulters or holders of foreign citizenship into parliament would hinder reform.

He also alleged that activists of the 11-party alliance were facing attacks in different parts of the country.

Referring to the killing of a Jamaat leader in Sherpur, he said, ‘Those who want to come to power by stepping over dead bodies, using old and fascist methods, must be stopped. February 12 is the day to resist them.’

Nahid urged voters to cast their ballots without fear on February 12 and warned against attempts to rig the vote or seize polling centres.

‘If anyone tries to steal votes or take over polling stations that day, their fate will be the same as the fascists,’ he said.

Leaders and activists from the 11-party alliance, including Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka district amir Maulana Delwar Hossain, were present at the rally.

Source: https://www.newagebd.net/post/Politics/290343/ncp-will-run-govt-blending-jamaat-ncp-manifestos-if-elected-nahid