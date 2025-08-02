NCP to unveil ‘New Bangladesh Manifesto’ tomorrow

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced that it will unveil the “New Bangladesh Manifesto” tomorrow (3 August) at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.

The announcement was made through a post on the party’s verified Facebook account today (2 August).

“The New Bangladesh Manifesto will be announced at the Central Shaheed Minar tomorrow, 3 August. At this historic moment, we look forward to seeing you there,” the post read.

Earlier, NCP Convener Nahid Islam called on people from all walks of life to attend the event, saying, “The event will focus on justice for the July movement martyrs, proposed reforms, and the declaration of the new Bangladesh manifesto.”

The NCP is scheduled to hold a rally tomorrow at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.