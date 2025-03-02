NCP to solidify structure, prepare for registration during Ramadan

In the inauguration event, NCP leaders emphasised the need for a ‘new political settlement’ in their speeches. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The National Citizen Party (NCP), the newly formed political force born out of the July uprising, will prepare for getting registration with the Election Commission by finalising its constitution, ideology, symbol, and other foundational matters during the month of Ramadan.

Since the grand unveiling of the party on Friday, no major activities or formal meetings have been held. However, NCP leaders told The Business Standard that they are planning both short and long-term political activities during Ramadan to engage with the public and strengthen the party’s presence nationwide.

Leadership discussions are ongoing, with a committee meeting scheduled for this week to finalise plans for the party’s next steps and political activities. In addition, the party intends to organise various Iftar-centered events throughout Ramadan while completing its organizational structure.

Nasiruddin Patwari, chief coordinator of the party, told TBS that no plans have yet been made regarding the constitution, specific ideologies, party symbol, or economic framework.

“A meeting will be held soon to finalise the party’s programmes and make decisions on these matters, including discussions on the registration process with the Election Commission,” he added.

Joint Convener Sarwar Tushar told TBS that the party plans to hold an Iftar party during Ramadan and celebrate Independence Day on 26 March.

“Other internal activities will proceed, and the party is focused on meeting the Election Commission’s registration criteria,” he added.

Regarding the transition of leaders and activists from the Jatiyo Nagorik Committee to the new party, Tushar said an organisational team would define migration policies, but it is expected that most leaders will join the NCP.

“Those not interested in politics will remain in the Nagorik Committee,” he added.

Meanwhile, a joint secretary of the NCP told TBS that the party’s future activities will prioritise public health, addressing key concerns such as price control, the quality of essential services, and ensuring that no innocent person is burdened with unnecessary hardships.

“The party’s constitution will focus on universal free education, accessible healthcare services, and the creation of new job opportunities in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he added.

Following the party’s launch, Hasnat Abdullah, the chief organiser for the southern region, on Friday night shared on Facebook that the NCP seeks to reach the country’s student population and hear their stories of struggle and aspirations.

The party aims to work with people from all walks of life, including artisans, farmers, and labourers, to build a new Bangladesh, said Hasnat, who oversees the Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, and partial Dhaka Divisions (including Dhaka South City, Narayanganj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Shariatpur, and Gopalganj).

Md Sarjis Alam, the northern region organiser, echoed similar sentiments in a Facebook post, expressing a desire to listen to the voices of workers, students, and women who sacrifice for their families.

“This opportunity, given to us by fate, is something we want to use to the fullest. Even if it costs us our lives, we aim to contribute to the people and the country,” he said.

Sarjis is responsible for the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and partial Dhaka Divisions (including Dhaka North City, Gazipur, Tangail, Manikganj, Narsingdi, Munshiganj, Rajbari, and Kishoreganj).

During the party’s launch, Convener Nahid Islam, outlined the NCP’s goals, including the establishment of a second republic through a constituent assembly election and the development of a strong defense system to protect national interests.

He also said their focus will be on rebuilding the country’s political, social, economic, and cultural institutions with a focus on democratic values.