NCP to protest across country today over Gopalganj attacks

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has called a nationwide protest against attacks on their rally in Gopalganj yesterday (16 July).

At a press conference in Khulna at 9:30pm last night, NCP Convener Nahid Islam accused the Awami League and its banned affiliates of launching a militant-style attack on their peaceful rally with intent to kill.

In response, the NCP announced nationwide demonstrations for today to protest the attack.

The Gopalganj district town witnessed heightened unrest throughout Wednesday, as activists of the banned Awami League, its banned student wing Chhatra League, and other affiliated organisations occupied various points, wielding sticks and hurling brickbats.

So far, the clashes have claimed four lives and left dozens injured, according to hospital and police sources.

Meanwhile, the government described the violence in Gopalganj as “utterly indefensible” and warned that those responsible would be brought to justice.

“Let it be made absolutely clear: violence has no place in our nation. Justice must and will prevail,” the government said in a statement on the attack on the peaceful NCP rally.

It added that preventing young citizens from holding a peaceful rally to mark the one-year anniversary of their revolutionary movement was a “shameful violation” of their fundamental rights.

Following the escalation, NCP leaders, including Akhtar Hossain, Hasnat Abdullah, and Sarjis Alam, were evacuated from Gopalganj with the assistance of the army, police, Rab, and BGB.

A widely circulated video on social media showed them entering an armoured vehicle.

They were later taken to Khulna Circuit House and a local hotel.