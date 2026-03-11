NCP to attend parliament session for reforms, not president’s address: Nahid

The Daily Star

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam today said they would attend the upcoming parliament session to implement reforms backed by the people, not to listen to the speech of the president.

Nahid, also chief whip of the opposition in parliament, made the remarks while addressing an NCP-organised Rajshahi divisional iftar programme held at the Rajshahi Teachers’ Training College ground this afternoon.

Referring to the first session of the 13th parliament, scheduled for March 12, Nahid said they had heard that the president, whom he described as a “fascist’s associate”, would deliver a speech there.

“We are not going to the national parliament on March 12 to listen to the speech of any associate of fascism. We are going to parliament to implement the reforms that the people of Bangladesh supported with ‘yes’ vote in the referendum,” he said

Nahid also reiterated their demand for the immediate removal of the president and bringing him under arrest, alongside implementing reforms through a constitutional reform council.

Speaking about the government’s Family Card programme, he said,“ We welcome it, but if corruption, extortion, and land grabbing are not stopped, and if loan defaulters are given positions in parliament and government, these Family Cards will remain only a dazzling programme. It will not bring any real change to Bangladesh’s economy,” he said.

NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Chief Organiser (northern region) Sarjis Alam, Rajshahi-3 BNP MP Mohammad Shofiqul Haque Milon, and Rajshahi city unit Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Emaz Uddin Mondol, among others, were present at the event.

