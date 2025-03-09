NCP prioritising organisational expansion for registration process: Hasnat Abdullah

The National Citizens Party (NCP) is focusing on expanding its organisational structure to complete its registration process, Chief Organiser of the party’s southern region Hasnat Abdullah said today (8 March).

Regarding NCP’s decision to field candidates in all 300 parliamentary seats, he said, “The party officially launched on 28 February. We are now engaging in the democratic system and must progress through the electoral framework.”

“While we will certainly assess the elections, the ultimate goal is to secure victory,” Hasnat made these remarks during a press briefing after an Iftar and prayer gathering held in honour of journalists in Cumilla’s Debidwar.

He also emphasised that the country’s reform process is still ongoing. “As we move toward democratic transition, I urge the media to publish objective news. Do not bow to any political or top power.

“Through unbiased reporting, people form their opinions about political parties. We expect the media to convey our message accurately and objectively,” he added.

Speaking on political dynamics, Hasnat said, “We have removed fascism not to invite new trouble. Fascism is gone, but another political force could emerge as a new crisis. If any party tries to become another version of the Awami League, we will resist them in the same way we resisted fascism.”