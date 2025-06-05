NCP launches crowd funding campaign, calls for financial transparency in politics

National Citizen Party (NCP) chief Nahid Islam on Wednesday urged all political parties to adopt clear financial policies and called on the Election Commission to enforce stricter regulations.

Speaking at a press conference held at the party’s temporary central office at Rupayan Tower in the capital, the NCP leader announced the party’s financial policy and launched a crowdfunding campaign aimed at encouraging public participation in politics.

“Financial transparency and accountability must be ensured in our political culture. This is a core principle of the National Citizen Party. However, one party alone cannot change the entire political landscape. All parties must come forward and embrace financial transparency if we are to see qualitative improvement in Bangladesh’s political culture,” he said.

He went on to say, “The Election Commission also has to be firm. During elections, misuse of money and muscle power becomes common. If the EC frames strong laws and ensures their strict implementation, we believe positive changes will come.”

Highlighting NCP’s grassroots foundation, he said, “We have emerged from the people’s movement. If people do not support us, we cannot survive politically or morally. Our goal is to earn public trust and support—crowdfunding is our way of doing that.”

Nahid Islam urged supporters not to provide funds to any individual, saying, “We have established a centralized financial system. All our bank and mobile accounts are in the party’s name. No one should send money to any personal or unofficial accounts. NCP does not believe in such practices.”

He reiterated the party’s commitment to honesty, transparency and accountability, adding, “We will publish full disclosure of our expenditures so that the public knows exactly where their money is being spent.”