NCP in talks with resigned leaders, no final decision on seat sharing yet: Akhtar

On seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming election, Akhtar said no final decision has been taken so far. “Our convener has made it clear that this is not an ideological alliance, but an electoral understanding,” he said.

Akhtar also called on the Election Commission to bar the Jatiya Party from participating in the election, alleging its role in fostering authoritarian rule.

“The Jatiya Party created authoritarianism and legitimised it. With its backing, the Awami League was able to kill thousands of people in Bangladesh. The Jatiya Party acted as an accomplice to genocide. Such a party must not be allowed to contest the election,” he said.

Raising allegations of bias in the nomination scrutiny process, Akhtar said the concerned officials had shown partisan behaviour in certain cases.

“In many instances, individuals affiliated with certain parties, despite alleged involvement in serious offences relevant to nomination eligibility, have had their nominations declared valid. Conversely, many nominations have been cancelled on the basis of allegations that are neither acceptable nor relevant in the present context,” he added.