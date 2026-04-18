NCP forms 53-member women’s wing committee

The committee was announced on Saturday through a press release, approved under the directives of NCP Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhter Hossen.

Monira Sharmin has been appointed as convener of the new body, while Mahmuda Alam Mitu will serve as member secretary.

Among other key posts, Sanzida Bushra Mishma has been made senior joint convener and Nusrat Tabassum appointed as chief organiser.

The joint conveners include Hafsa Jahan, Nabila Tasnid, Khandakar Khaleda Akter, Ashrefa Khatun and Muna Hafsa.

Manjila Jhuma has been named senior joint member secretary, while Dyuti Arannya Chowdhury Preeti, Nahida Bushra, Kazi Ayesha Ahmed, Neela Afroz, Mahmuda Rimi and Israt Jahan Bindu have been made joint member secretaries.

Ishrat Jahan, Ursi Mahfila, Sadia Afrin, Jayanti Biswas, Sonia Lubna, Nafisa Mushtari and Nadia Islam Mim have been appointed as joint chief organisers.

Besides, Rehnuma Ruma, Farzana Akter, Moni Mukta, Sejuti Akter and 30 others have been included as organisers in the committee.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/no-harassment-for-political-ideology-speaker-hafiz