NCP facing heat after lifting lid in Cox’s Bazar

National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam said their party leader Nasiruddin Patwary revealed the truth in Cox’s Bazar, which led to attacks on the party in various places.

“In Banshkhali, one of our organisers was attacked, and our banners were set on fire. If they try to silence us, we will resist and we must win this struggle,” he told a rally in the Chattogram city’s Biplob Udyan last night.

“Chattogram is the lifeline of Bangladesh’s economy, yet conspiracies are being hatched against it. Evil forces are eyeing this city. If there’s any plot against Chattogram, the entire country will rise up in resistance.”

Speaking at the rally, held as part of the party’s ongoing “July March to Build the Nation”, NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain said people were divided in Bangladesh in the past. But there can be no more division between Bangalees and non-Bangalees, Sunnis, and non-Sunnis.

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser (south) of NCP, said, “Together, we were successful in ousting autocracy. But we failed to build the state properly. Now, we must focus on nation-building.”

Among other party leaders, Chief Organiser (north) Sarjis Alam and Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara were present there.

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between the activists of Students Against Discrimination (SAD) and Jatiya Juboshakti, NCP’s youth wing, following the party’s rally around 9:00pm.

Tawseef Imroz, SAD’s chief coordinator in Chattogram city, alleged that he was attacked by a group of Jatiya Juboshakti.

He told The Daily Star, “After the rally, a woman wanted to speak to Nahid. Her husband was detained in the United Arab Emirates for supporting protests against the Awami League government last year. She wished to discuss the matter with Nahid. But several individuals identifying them as Jatiya Juboshakti leaders obstructed her and misbehaved with me. Later, they attacked me, leading to a scuffle.”

Mohammad Solaiman, officer-in-charge of Panchlaish Police Station, said, “A scuffle broke out beside the stage after the central leaders of NCP left. Police promptly intervened and brought the situation under control.”

This newspaper could not contact any of Jatiya Juboshakti leaders for comments.

Rangamati town, NCP Convener Nahid said the party envisions an inclusive, democratic Bangladesh, one in which all communities can live together with dignity as equal citizens.

“Over the past 50 years, Bangladesh has been subjected to divisions, and the Chittagong Hill Tracts have been the worst victim of that. These divisions and tensions in the hills have long been used by external forces for their own gain,” he said while speaking at the party’s “July March to Build the Nation” rally yesterday noon.

“We will not allow any third party to benefit from our internal issues. If we have disagreements among ourselves or within our communities, we will resolve them through dialogue. But we will not allow others to take advantage of our situation. We must all unite.”

Nahid noted that the people of the hills, including Chakma, Marma, Tanchangya, and Bawm, have long been fighting for their rights to language, religion, and ancestral land.

At the same time, many from the Bangalee community in the hill tracts also remain deprived of essential opportunities.

“All communities here are suffering and are denied their rights. This struggle must be collective. No one can be silenced. We are here to speak of unity, harmony, and empathy,” he added.

At another event, Nahid alleged that allies of autocracy still exist within various parts of the administration, and they are getting complaints that July martyr families are not receiving the respect they deserve.

He was speaking to the families of the martyrs at Hotel Saikat on Station Road in Chattogram around 10:30am.

[Our correspondents in Chattogram and Rangamati contributed to this report.]