NCP: Committee will be extended, focus on expansion to grassroots

NCP got going with a 171-member central convening committee yesterday. However, the size of this committee may soon increase to more than two hundred members, said two leaders of the party.

Apart from the top positions of the party, 16 people have been appointed as joint conveners, 32 as joint member secretaries, 26 as organisers of the southern region, 18 as organisers of northern region, 14 as joint chief coordinators and 43 as members. When asked why so many people were selected for each position, a leader of the new party gave two reasons behind it.

One is the convenience of organisational work, and the other is to include people of different views and classes in the committee. Apart from this, he also said that many people had to be kept in different positions to ‘appease’ the aspirants.

At the moment, the NCP’s main focus is to expand the grassroots organisation, said a leader in the top 10. He said that in the last few months after the July mass uprising, committees of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee have been formed in at least four hundred thanas across the country.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has also formed around a hundred committees in districts, cities and various educational institutions. Now, the new party’s 171-member central committee has almost an equal number of leaders from the Jatiya Nagorik Committee and the SAD.

There is a discussion at the district-upazila and grassroots levels whether the committees of the Nagorik Committee and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement will be converted into party committees.

The leader said that the grassroots committees of the Nagorik Committee and the Student Movement will be reviewed. Many of those committees will be included in the new political party. However, how this should be done will be decided after a discussion soon.

A leader said that the new political party is looking for an office in Dhaka. He said that several properties have already been checked for the office in Farmgate, Kakrail, Segunbagicha and Hatirpool. The party wants to set up its central office in Farmgate, Shahbagh, and Paltan areas.

A mid-ranked leader of the party said that a two-story building has already been shortlisted for the office in Kakrail. However, it may not be finalised in the end due to its vicinity with the BNP central office.

A top leader told Prothom Alo that the central office will be finalised soon. Moreover, other local offices and committees required for registration will be finalised soon. The party is now eyeing to extend its activities in the grassroots. It will also throw programmes demanding a trial of Awami League.

The leader said the NCP’s organisational activities will go full throttle after Eid ul Fitr. The leaders of the party are likely to attend the Iftar-related parties in the month of Ramadan.