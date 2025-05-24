NCP calls for announcing roadmaps for justice, reform, elections together

National Citizens Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam speaks at an event in Dhaka on 11 March 2025. File Photo: UNB

The roadmaps addressing justice, reform, and the national election should be announced simultaneously, said National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam today (24 May).

“Our expectation from the interim government is not merely a peaceful transfer of power through justice, reform, and fair elections. It is the responsibility of this interim government not just to organise elections, but also to bring about justice and fundamental reforms,” he said while addressing a press conference at the NCP office in Dhaka’s Banglamotor.

“We urge Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to remain in charge and move towards resolving problems through political discussions with all parties,” he said.

“We also think the July Charter should be announced within the stipulated time,” he added.

Nahid stressed the importance of presenting the full roadmap at once.

“The roadmap for justice, reform, and elections – all three – should be announced together. This will create a sense of relief among the public and political parties. A space for trust will be created,” he said.

He added, “Alongside this, the people and political parties must act responsibly. For Bangladesh’s current situation, national security, and a future democratic Bangladesh, we will act responsibly and resolve everything through discussion.”