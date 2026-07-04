NCP announces nationwide July march programme, skips Gopalganj

National Citizen Party (NCP) held a press briefing in Dhaka today (4 July) unveiling the roadmap for its nationwide July campaign. Photo: Screengrab

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has excluded Gopalganj from its month-long “July Awakening to Build the Nation” march programme marking the second anniversary of the July Uprising.

The decision was announced at a press briefing in Dhaka today (4 July) as the party unveiled the roadmap for its nationwide July campaign.

Gopalganj was the site of violent clashes during an NCP march and street rally on 16 July 2025. Four people were killed and more than 100 others were injured in the violence.

Speaking at the briefing, NCP Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam said the party had already announced election candidates for the first 100 upazilas and municipalities, and the July marches would be held in those areas.

He said the month-long programme aims to engage people from all walks of life, uphold the aspirations of the July uprising, introduce its significance to the younger generation, honour those killed during the movement and reinforce the commitment to nation-building.

According to the roadmap, the northern region campaign will be led by Sarjis Alam and Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary.

The programme will cover parts of Dhaka, Gazipur, Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna, Natore, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Bogura, Joypurhat, Gaibandha, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Netrokona, Mymensingh, Kishoreganj, Habiganj, Moulvibazar and Sylhet.

The southern region campaign will be led by Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah and party spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain.

It will include Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Khagrachhari, Chattogram, Noakhali, Feni, Chandpur, Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, parts of Dhaka, Munshiganj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Bhola, Barishal, Barguna, Patuakhali, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Bagerhat, Khulna, Jashore, Satkhira, Narail, Magura, Jhenaidah, Chuadanga, Meherpur, Kushtia and Manikganj.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/ncp-announces-nationwide-july-march-programme-skips-gopalganj-1479556