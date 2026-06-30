NCP announces 36-day programme marking July Uprising anniversary

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser (southern region) of National Citizens Party (NCP), speaks at a press conference at the party’s central office in Dhaka on 29 June 2026. Photo: Collected

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced a 36-day programme to mark the second anniversary of the July Uprising, spanning from 1 July to 5 August, featuring a series of events including memorial visits, processions, discussions, rallies, cultural programmes, coffin marches, football tournaments, and meetings with families of the deceased and injured.

The announcement was made at a press conference today (29 June) at the party’s central office in Dhaka by its Chief Organiser (Southern region) Hasnat Abdullah.

According to the schedule, the programme will begin on 1 July with a visit to the Rayerbazar mass graves. On the same day, the party will hold a solidarity meeting with anti-fascist student organisations and announce a month-long roadmap for nationwide marches demanding justice and the implementation of referendum.

From 2 to 8 July, nationwide graffiti, wall writings and banner campaigns will be carried out under the “July Awakening” programme.

A “July Memorial Football Tournament” will also be held from 5 to 9 July.

Throughout the month, the party will organise discussions, cultural events and youth conventions highlighting the roles of women, farmers, students, doctors, workers, entrepreneurs, teachers and media during the uprising.

On 16 July, programmes include prayers at the graves of all martyrs of the uprising and nationwide doa and munajat. A coffin march demanding trials of “fascism” is scheduled for 17 July, while 18 July will be observed as “Private University Resistance Day”.

August events include initiatives such as “Patriotism Uniform”, “Revolution in the News”, “July Protest March”, publication of a commemorative booklet, “People’s One Point Demand”, and meetings with injured and martyr families, culminating in a “Victory Celebration” on 5 August.

The party also said a “July Reawakening Implementation Committee” has been formed to coordinate the programmes, with Hasnat Abdullah as convener and Ali Ahsan Zonaed as member secretary.

NCP also said that alongside domestic events, its diaspora alliance will organise parallel programmes in various countries with participation from expatriates.

Speaking at the press briefing, Hasnat Abdullah criticised the government’s stance on July-related initiatives, saying the spirit of the movement was aimed at systemic change and a reordering of society.

He added that despite the significance of the anniversary, the government has yet to announce any programme.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/ncp-announces-36-day-programme-marking-july-uprising-anniversary-1475606