NBR starts budget work for FY27, seeks proposals

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has started budget-related work for the fiscal year 2026-27 and has sought proposals from business bodies and other relevant organisations.

According to the NBR, letters have already been sent on 18 February from the budget-related departments asking them to submit their proposals and recommendations on the budget to the NBR by 15 March.

In a letter to the business bodies, signed by Barrister Badruzzaman Munshi, second secretary of the NBR’s VAT wing, the agency said, “You are requested to send your organisation’s opinions with the aim of rationalising the tax-to-GDP ratio, facilitating ease of doing business, and resolving procedural complexities.”

Sources at the NBR said pre-budget discussions with business representatives and other stakeholders may begin by the last week of this month in preparation for the next budget. To this end, the NBR has also formed a committee, appointing a first secretary of NBR as the chief budget coordinator, sources said.

This will be the first budget for the new government led by the BNP. Although budgets during the previous two BNP governments were prepared under the leadership of late finance minister M Saifur Rahman, this time the budget will be prepared under the leadership of Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

He has already provided preliminary directions during a meeting held last Saturday with officials from the NBR and other relevant departments regarding the budget, according to officials.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/nbr/nbr-starts-budget-work-fy27-seeks-proposals-1368731