Navana Group Vice-Chairman Sajedul Islam receives bail

Judge Golam Azam of Dhaka’s Labour Court approved their bail applications after a hearing on Wednesday.

The three other suspects are Aftab Automobiles Chief Financial Officer Shahadat Hossain Mia, Head of HR and Administration Farzana Yasmin, and Senior Manager Mohammad Monirul Alam.

Police arrested Sajedul, director of Aftab Automobiles, during an overnight raid at a residence in Banani early on Wednesday.

He was later produced in court, where his lawyer sought bail.

The remaining three suspects surrendered before the court later in the day and also applied for bail.

The case was filed in 2020 by Kofil Uddin, a former senior assistant general manager of Aftab Automobiles, against 10 people over allegations that Tk 2.3 million in dues had not been paid.

Defence lawyer Md Wasiur Rahman Shibli said Kofil had worked at Aftab Automobiles between 2001 and 2008.

The Labour Court issued arrest warrants for the suspects on May 3 after they failed to appear.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/oppositions-actions-reflect-fascist-mindset-rizvi