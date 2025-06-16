ICT orders newspaper ads for producing Hasina, Kamal in court; next hearing 24 June

Photo collage of ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun. Collage: TBS

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has ordered the prosecution to publish advertisements in two newspapers to produce ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal before the tribunal.

Besides, ICT has fixed 24 June for the next hearing on a case filed over allegations of crimes against humanity against Hasina and Kamal committed during last year’s July Uprising.

The three-member ICT bench, led by the tribunal’s Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mazumdar, passed the order after holding a hearing on the case this morning (16 June).

Earlier on 1 June, the tribunal accepted the charges against Hasina and two others, including Kamal and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

On that day, arrest warrants were issued against Kamal and Mamun.

According to the prosecution’s complaint submitted to the tribunal, Hasina is responsible for the killing of 1,400 students and civilians across the country between 16 July and 5 August.

The prosecution alleges that the killings were carried out by law enforcement agencies, members of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League under the direct orders, incitement, and provocation of Sheikh Hasina.

The prosecution also stated that there is evidence that deadly weapons were used to suppress the movement on her orders.